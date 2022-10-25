🔊 Listen to this

America has long had a recycling problem, which is a) ironic considering how doggedly most of our grandparents and great grandparents recycled and re-purposed everything out of frugal necessity, and b) an indictment of our chronic inability to use common sense, which says its better to avoid putting endless trash into limited landfills.

Yet we remain a society hooked on disposable, one-use everything, from diapers to juice boxes, which might not be too terrible if more of the stuff we toss were fully biodegradable, or if we at least didn’t automatically reach for something we don’t really need (most people can drink their sodas or ice teas at restaurants without a straw, for example, yet most restaurants automatically include a straw with every drink, not even bothering to ask).

Typically, when we think of recycling we think of bottles, cans, plastics, cardboard and paper, the more common items of the average home. There are also bigger, industrial recycling matters involving iron, steel, copper and most metals we use, and there’s the bugaboo that all our electronic equipment creates.

The reality, one suspects, is that if manufacturers were forced to cover the costs of either disposal or recycling of the things theY sell, prices would soar. Things are cheap because they only have to pay for the production of the plastic bottle, metal can, cardboard box or plastic wrapping, and not for the disposal or recycling of it. Governments usually end up taking on those costs, usually passing them onto consumers via taxes or recycling and garbage fees.

But there is another source of landfill fodder that could be reduced through recycling, and the state Department of Environmental Protection opted to call attention to it this week with a media event in Harrisburg ON Monday. The upshot: Don’t just think of boxes and bottle when thinking about recycling, remember all the other stuff in your home that you sometimes toss when it could still be of use, like furniture and clothes.

“Pennsylvanians have opportunity around them to curb pollution, and they can start by looking in their closets and around their homes,” Acting DEP Secretary Ramez Ziadeh said in a media release. The state estimates about 10% of municipal waste — about 500,000 tons — is made up of textiles, furniture and other household goods.

And if you think that means considering donating your “gently used” goods to second-hand stores, that’s pretty much the point.

We’re not talking about the sofa with springs so worn out you sit as low as a futon and upholstery so threadbare you can see past the padding to the wooden frame. Jeans ripped at the pocket seams and worn through at the knees also aren’t good candidates for second hand outlets or charities. And second hand outlets should never be abused to avoid paying to get rid of real trash by dumping it on their doorsteps (or truck docks).

But if you’re just cleaning out a closet of stuff you don’t wear but someone else could, or if your updating a room (or downsizing your living arrangements), then, yeah, consider finding a second-hand outlet, a consignment shop, or some charity that might be happy to take those household goods off your hands. It’s true that one person’s trash can be another’s treasure.

DEP offered two online resources as a start: circularmerchant.com, a reuse and recycling exchange, and pennrmc.org, the Pennsylvania Recycling Markets Center.

– Times Leader