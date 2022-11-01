🔊 Listen to this

We doubt anyone will deny the Luzerne County Transportation Authority has a less-than-stellar record for its 50 years. Remember “ghost riders,” the unsavory and illegal practice of reporting more users than actually got on the bus to the government to boost subsidies?

Even before that, the LCTA had a long history of alleged nepotism in hiring and quid pro quo back scratching in awarding contracts.

Much of those days fortunately seem to be gone, as multiple reforms took hold and new leadership was put in place over the years. New and valuable programs have been added to better serve those often most in need of inexpensive mass transit, particularly students and the disabled. There have even been a few sterling moments, including a bus driver parking his vehicle and braving single-digit winter cold to assist a disabled veteran who had fallen outside his home.

There remain, of course, questions about the new $58 million operations facility rising on the grounds of the former Murray Complex in the heart of Wilkes-Barre. Along with the need for a high level of accountability on such massive spending, we still have a niggling feeling the center could have been built without cutting down so many of the stately oak trees that lined South Pennsylvania Boulevard for decades where the new structure will stand.

But the facility seems warranted, centralized and smartly positioned to re-purpose some industrial acreage that had been slowly becoming a serious eyesore with limited prospects of development.

More importantly, as we have often argued in this space, a well-run mass-transit system remains a valuable asset to the community. While the dawning of driverless electronic vehicles may substantially reshape the very notion of public transportation, the basic idea should remain sound. Not everyone can afford or even wants to own a personal vehicle, nor should they have to to get where they need or want to be.

To quote the opening paragraph in a 2017 editorial that voiced cautious optimism about the then-new proposal to build the facility now being framed out in steel:

Public mass transit is a good thing. It is unfortunate Americans tend to bypass it for the hassle of driving their own personal vehicles door to door, but mass transit done right saves fuel, reduces traffic congestion, reduces pollution and increases accessibility and mobility for those who may not be able to afford a car, or simply prefer not to own one.

So while this is not a ringing endorsement of the LCTA, consider it a sincere appreciation for the agency formed in the fall of 1972 as funding to provide local residents free bus service after the Agnes Flood began to dry up. As editor and trolley/mass-transit history buff Roger DuPuis recounted in a Friday story about a 50th anniversary party for LCTA, County commissioners created the authority as a long -term recovery project — and it clearly has fulfilled the “long-term” part.

Here’s hoping the LCTA finds ways to adapt to whatever our rapidly-evolving world brings so it can provide clean, efficient mass transportation options for years to come.

— Times Leader