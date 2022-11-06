🔊 Listen to this

With the election two days away, we humbly suggest briefly forgetting who supports which causes, who has the more “radical” agenda, or who is the biggest liar/best champion of the average person. Consider, instead, the call by politicians of any stripe to “take back America!”

Obviously the sentiment of reclaiming your country evokes passion and even anger. Of course, we want to take back America! The question that needs to be asked, though, is “from whom?”

We are not, by any stretch, an occupied nation. And record migrant border crossings — clearly exasperated by President Joe Biden’s policies — are not a loss of the country to outsiders. Even if the nearly 3 million migrant encounters this year were all different people (many are repeat cross-overs of previously expelled migrants), that’s simply not a take over in a country of 331 million.

Illegal immigration is a legitimate concern, but it has been one for decades. This country needs comprehensive and bipartisan immigration reform. Sadly, we will not get it as long as both parties — ironically — see the existing failures of the system as winning political issues.

So if we are not under military occupation, and we are not seriously threatened by immigration (legal or otherwise), who seized the control we want to reclaim?

The answer is important: Other Americans.

Other Americans as in:

The neighbor who cleared snow from your sidewalk without telling you or asking for acknowledgment.

The stranger who opted to stand in a crowded waiting room so others could get one of the limited seats available.

The gentleman with a loaded shopping cart who let you ahead in the line because you had just one item in each hand.

The one entering or leaving just ahead of you who held the door.

The driver who tapped the brake pedal and waved you into the flow of traffic.

The elderly shut-in effusively grateful for the grocery delivery.

The clerk who scanned your purchase, the bagger who stowed it for transport, the truck driver who brought it to the store, the fork-life operator who pulled the pallet from the warehouse shelf, the gas station owner, the pothole patcher, the traffic signal repairer. The school bus driver who greeted your child. The teacher. The doctor. The nurse. The security guard. The plumber. The sandwich maker. The mechanic. The waitress. The bank teller. The garbage collector. The casino card dealer. The scrap metal recycler …

In short, the co-citizens, the fellow Americans; the people who likely love the nation as much as you, but may differ on who merits their vote.

Claiming a need to “take back America” from fellow Americans is veiled demonization, one of mankind’s oldest forms of propaganda. It is one thing to argue which person has the better plan for the future; It is entirely different to simply say the enemy is a destructive force that must be stopped.

Politicians on both sides embrace propagandist demonization because it eliminates debate. They don’t really have to prove they are better, they just have to convince you the opponent is unacceptably bad.

Vote as you see fit. But don’t vote to “take back America.” Because you can’t take it back from fellow Americans without dismissing their opinions, hopes and dreams.

And that’s the way of dictatorships, not democracies.

– Times Leader