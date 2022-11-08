🔊 Listen to this

In urging everyone to vote today, it seems necessary to add “don’t be intimidated.”

And that’s a tragedy for our democracy everyone needs to appreciate.

We have reached a point in our hyper-partisan politics that there are some — we believe a very small minority — who have come to mistakenly believe threats, explicit or tacit, are somehow the way to “save” the country. They are not. Quite the opposite, intimidation is one of the surest ways to destroy our proud and venerable democracy from within — exactly what many of our enemies not only want but have been actively trying to instigate.

If you are eligible to vote and you haven’t already, please head to the polls and cast your ballot today. Don’t let the anger and over-the-top rhetoric of politicians and pundits influence you. Don’t listen to the endless talk of voter fraud. There remains no evidence of widespread fraud whatsoever; in fact, we keep seeing clear examples that the system works and the limited possible fraud efforts are routinely caught and stopped (and sometimes proven not malicious).

The images from Arizona are among the most disturbing in recent weeks, showing masked people with tactical gear and even weapons allegedly acting as ballot drop box “watchers.”

The masks speak volumes. If they believe these actions are justified, they would not hide their identities.

Fear of voter intimidation has grown dramatically, fueled most recently by the crazed assault of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband at their home — and by the stunning willingness of some politicians and commentators to dismiss or even make light of such an attack.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll completed Oct. 24 found that “two in five U.S. voters say they are worried about threats of violence or voter intimidation at polling stations during the country’s midterm elections.”

Democracy only works if everyone who is eligible to vote can vote freely and without fear. A poll that suggest 40% of Americans fear violence or intimidation at the polls is not only damaging to democracy, it should be unacceptable to everyone in the country, regardless of political alignment.

It also only works if every legitimate vote cast in good faith is counted, which brings up another important reminder about today’s election, or more exactly about the result. There are conservatives who have increasingly embraced the absurd notion that if the ballots aren’t counted by the end of election day, they shouldn’t be counted at all.

Bluntly, this is rubbish. We have always had ballots counted after election day ended. There was a time long ago when it could take weeks to get the total results of an election. As long as a vote was properly cast by the legal deadline, it counts and must be counted.

So please go out and vote, proudly. Make sure your voice is heard. Don’t let talk of intimidation, or of fraud, deter you from having your say in the system.

And if you were thinking of going out and making yourself a “poll watcher” consider staying home. There are plenty of safeguards in place to assure the voting goes off as required, including official poll watchers. And ignore anyone who says the vote counting should end at an arbitrary time of a specific day.

Be part of the system, have some faith in the system and let it work. And once all the legal avenues for challenging results are done, accept the outcome with grace. Sometimes, the candidate you want loses, no foul play required.

That’s how democracy works.

– Times Leader