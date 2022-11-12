🔊 Listen to this

Alabama hasn’t lost three regular season games under Nick Saban in 12 years. That streak is at risk as the Crimson Tide hit the road to play Ole Miss.

No. 4 TCU has a chance to wrap up a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship game, but who would play the Horned Frogs for the title could remain very much in question.

The unbeaten Horned Frogs take a two-game lead into Austin to face No. 18 Texas, which is part of a three-way tie for second. The Longhorns, No. 23 Kansas State and Baylor are all 4-2 in the league. Kansas State and Baylor face off this weekend as well.

TCU would clinch the top spot in the championship game with a win.

It’s pretty jumbled from there. Texas is coming off a win at Kansas State, which already lost at TCU. Baylor’s final three games are Kansas State, TCU and Texas, so the defending Big 12 champion Bears control their destiny in trying to get back to the title game.

Quarterback Max Duggan has been the engine in a remarkable turnaround season for the Horned Frogs, who have complemented one of the explosive offenses in the country with the grit needed to rally from behind several times this season.

“We haven’t always won pretty. There’s been some struggles. We’ve had to make some second-half comebacks,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said.

The Horned Frogs do not have a kind playoff history. The program felt snubbed in 2014 when the Horned Frogs were 11-1 and tied for the Big 12 title, only to get left out of the final playoff rankings.

TCU was No. 3 in the CFP rankings going into the final weekend and closed with a 55-3 rout of Iowa State. Still, the Horned Frogs were passed by Ohio State, which beat Wisconsin 59-0 in the Big Ten title game that day. The Buckeyes went on to win the CFP title.

The Big 12 hasn’t had an undefeated champion since Texas in 2005.TCU will likely need to be perfect to get to the playoff.

Texas can’t be perfect but they can play spoiler and sweeten their own conference title hopes in coach Steve Sarkisian’s second season.

Sarkisian endured a miserable 5-7 debut in 2021 and Texas still struggles to finish games. But last week’s 34-27 win at Kansas State could be a huge boost for a team led by Bijan Robinson, the Big 12’s leading rusher.

“We’ve got more work to do, and I think our guys recognize that. They’re hungry. It’s always good when you get a win like that and then here comes a top-five team coming in to your own stadium on a Saturday night who’s in first place in your league,” Sarkisian said.

The other three games matching ranked teams include: No. 6 Oregon at No. 24 Washington, No. 10 Alabama at No. 11 Mississipi and No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 22 UCF.

BEST GAME

Lane Kiffin has intimate but limited experience with how his old boss Nick Saban handled regular-season losses.

Quite well back then, it turns out.

Saban’s Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 SEC, No. 9 CFP) will try to rebound from that relative rarity Saturday against Kiffin and Mississippi (8-1, 4-1, No. 11 CFP) in Oxford.

As Alabama’s offensive coordinator, Kiffin only witnessed that response twice in three seasons, both coming at the hands of Hugh Freeze’s Rebels.

“I thought he was phenomenal, not how you would maybe expect it to be the other way, like he comes in and everything’s the end of the world like some coaches do,” Kiffin said. “He does a really good job of addressing exactly what it was” that went wrong.

The Tide hasn’t lost two straight regular season games since 2007,

It’s a particularly relevant topic this week. Alabama is coming off its second last-play loss of the season, a 32-21 overtime defeat by No. 7 LSU.

Coupled with another heartbreakingly close loss to No. 5 Tennessee, it’s left the Tide outside of the national title hunt — barring a dominant closing run combined with a calculus of helpful losses by other contenders. Playing better and finishing strong amid talk that Alabama’s dynasty has faded will be motivation enough for now.

“We haven’t been in this position for a while, but at the same time we’ve got a lot of pride in what we do and want everybody to do it really well,” Saban said.

The Tide won eight straight after losing to Ole Miss in 2014 and its final 12 en route to the 2015 national title.

Kiffin defends his old boss amid speculation that maybe Alabama and Saban have lost their mojo, calling that “GOAT fuel.” As in greatest of all time.

The Ole Miss coach cited ESPN pundit Paul Finebaum’s comment that “the window on the Saban dynasty is closing.”

“You’re just giving the GOAT fuel, which for him that works and he goes and proves him wrong,” Kiffin said. “I really appreciate Paul saying that right after the game. I’m sure it was on (Saban’s) desk Sunday morning.”

HEISMAN WATCH

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV already has a national championship, and his Heisman Trophy stock seems to be on the rise, too.

Bennett just outdueled another top candidate, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and is in the mix for consideration along with USC quarterback Caleb Williams. He has completed 67.8% of his passes for 2,606 yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Just as notable, Bennett is 2-0 against No. 1 teams in his career and 23-3 as a starter.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

• SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai passed for seven first-half touchdowns and nine overall in a 77-63 win over Houston. The 133 combined points was an NCAA record for a regulation game.

• Alabama has had national championship implications i n 171 of its last 174 regular-season games since 2008 heading into this week. The other three times it wasn’t in contention all came in the 2010 season.

• Temple’s Edward Saydee (265 rushing yards, 69 receiving) and Kansas’s Devin Neal (224/110) both totalled 334 all-purpose yards, tied for second-most in the FBS this season.

• San Jose State’s 17 sacks are the most in back-to-back games in at least 10 years, according to NCAA records. That includes eight sacks against Nevada and nine against Colorado State.

HOT SEAT

West Virginia coach Neal Brown needs to win out to become bowl eligible after dropping three straight games. A closing slate of Oklahoma, Kansas State and Oklahoma State makes that a tough challenge for the Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5 Big 12). Brown is 20-24 approaching the stretch run of his fourth season.

UNDER THE RADAR

A Top 25 matchup doesn’t usually qualify as an “under the radar” game, but UCF at Tulane is worthy of a little extra spotlight.

UCF’s John Rhys Plumlee, who missed the Memphis game with an injury, has passed for 1,883 yards and run for 532. Mikey Keene proved a capable sub if he’s called on again.

Tulane’s Michael Pratt has passed for 1,843 yards and run for 251.

The campus and surrounding areas are abuzz over the historic significance of Saturday’s clash. Tulane coach Willie Fritz is pleased, but not so inclined to feed into it.

“It’s my job to try to have our guys as prepared as they can possibly be,” Fritz said. “Talking about what-ifs and this, that and the other thing, I kind of leave that to other people.”

The last time Tulane hosted a college football game in which both teams were ranked in the AP Top 25 was in 1949, the same year Joe DiMaggio’s New York Yankees and Ted Williams’ Boston Red Sox were engaged in an American League pennant race so compelling that the late author David Halberstam wrote a book about it (“Summer of ‘49”).

Back then, Tulane was a member of the SEC, ranked 10th and lost to No. 13 LSU in old Tulane Stadium, an 80,000-seat oval in virtually the same part of campus where Tulane’s more intimate Yulman Stadium stands.

Some 73 years later, Tulane has long since left the SEC (1966) and before this season hadn’t been ranked since 1998, when the Green Wave went 12-0 and climbed to No. 7.

Saturday’s game holds immediate implications in the American Athletic Conference. Tulane (8-1, 5-0 AAC, No. 17 CFP) and UCF (7-2, 4-1, No. 22 CFP) are playing for first place.

“This is a big one,” UCF coach Gus Malzan said. “This is the type of game that you look forward to. … We’re playing one of the better teams in the country at their home place.”