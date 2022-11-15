🔊 Listen to this

If you haven’t experienced it personally — and it’s a bit hard to believe that possible — the drive for more charitable giving has begun ramping up as we approach the end of the year, with big “giving” holidays in the offing. The pages of this newspaper just in the last few days certainly offer anecdotal evidence.

Saturday’s Page 3 included a story about the “Gift of a Smile” program offered at the local Affordable Dentures and Implants practice that provides dentures and surgical implants for free to U.S. military veterans. As staff writer Jerry Lynott wrote, in 2004 Teddy Habeeb crashed Thanksgiving day while on a four-day pass to Qatar from Iraq, knocking out 19 teeth. “The military gave me dentures, but the bottoms never fit right,” he said, “so I just never wore them.”

On Veterans Day (appropriately) the now-retired U.S. Army staff sergeant got fitted for a temporary set to get him used to the feel of permanent surgical implants. His smile in the photo while relaxing in the dental chair said it all.

On the same page, staff writer Bill O’Boyle highlighted Dress for Success Luzerne County, which held a “Shop for A Cause” sale over the weekend that featured top brand and new clothing and shoes. “From time to time we receive very large corporate donations of clothing that is not always appropriate for our clients,” founder and CEO Linda Loop said. “Our clients are going to job interviews and some of this clothing is more for evening wear, cruise-wear and cocktail parties.”

Sunday’s Page 2 had a brief story about November dinner distributions by Fork Over Love, a nonprofit that purchases chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and distributes them for free. Page 3 included a story about a Princess Party & Santa Holiday Brunch set for Dec. 4 at the Radisson Lackawanna Station (Times leader is a sponsor), where you can sponsor children from the Outreach Community Resource Center, which offers a services to improve family — and thus community — success.

On Monday’s front page, staff writer Ryan Evans wrote about the second annual “Gift that Keeps on Giving” set for Dec. 10 at Coal Valley Sports and Events Center, a tradition started last year by Josh King. Tickets cost $30 and attendees are encourage to bring new, unwrapped toys to donate, which go to local law enforcement to distribute as they see fit.

These are a very small sampling of opportunities to give to others who have less than you. In coming months, we will see the iconic red kettles of the Salvation Army and the ramrod-straight marines collecting Toys for Tots. Churches, schools and other organizations will have food, clothing and toy collections. Doubtless you will see plenty of mail and get more than a few phone calls urging you to donate to a one cause or another.

With one holiday literally called Thanksgiving and another featuring a bearded gent toting a bag full of presents, any increase in appeals seems inevitable. You’re spending on friends and families, why not spend a bit on strangers in need?

The truth, of course, is that charity is a year-round virtue, not specific to November and December. And few can afford to contribute to every appeal that comes their way. But giving when you can really will make a difference both to the people you help and — if you choose the causes that have most personal meaning — to you.

– Times Leader