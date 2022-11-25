🔊 Listen to this

Let’s be honest. As wonderful as the sentiment of Thanksgiving is today, it has a mixed history.

The saga talks of pilgrims seeking freedom of religion, but to the Church of England they were illegal separatists.

Their arduous journey took them to the Netherlands and then to what would become Massachusetts, though that was an accident as they were supposed to be heading to a region near the Hudson River believed to be part of the established colony of Virginia.

Landing in an unsettled area, they likely would have perished without the help of some Native Americans. The idealized story has a kernel of truth regarding a celebratory feast with natives and newcomers – now considered the first Thanksgiving — but it ignores the disruption Europeans caused among native tribes and the violence wrought by King Philip’s War (1675-78), which history.com notes left some 5,000 New England inhabitants dead, 75% of them Native Americans.

Even the official establishment of Thanksgiving as a national day had a grim backdrop: The Civil War. Abraham Lincoln declared it be held each November.

And of course, temptations to forget the underlying purpose remain numerous. A plethora of sports events are broadcast or streamed to distract. Commercialization that began as Black Friday has become an ever-lengthening stretch of sale prices and deals to lure us from family. A hyper-partisan political and cultural atmosphere can change a gathering of people you love to a cauldron of quarrels and criticisms.

None of which need, or even should, ruin a remarkable idea for celebration devoted to the simple act of gratitude. All the other trappings aside, that makes it one of the least demanding holidays on the calendar. We all have something to be grateful for, someone to be grateful too.

And showing others you are grateful, whether in heartfelt words or through a hearty repast, has proven benefits. It helps you feel more positive, makes you more resilient in dealing with diversity, enhances other good experiences, builds relationships, and can improve your own health.

Gratitude comes in all sizes, from a simple smile to a feast so weighty it makes the dinner table creak. We can be thankful for the big things, but also for the small. The Pilgrims weren’t celebrating having too much, they were celebrating having enough.

So have a feast, or not. Enjoy a football game, or don’t. Gather with a huge clan or just take some time to appreciate what you have. Being grateful isn’t really about the how as it is about the act itself.

“Showing gratitude is one of the simplest yet most powerful things humans can do for each other.” — Randy Pausch

“We must find the time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.” — John F. Kennedy

“The more you practice the art of thankfulness, the more you have to be thankful for.” — Norman Vincent Peale

“The thankful receiver bears a plentiful harvest.” — William Blake

“There are only two ways to live your live. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other as is though everything is a miracle.” — Albert Einstein

“What if today, we were just grateful for everything?” — Charlie Brown (as imagined by Charles M. Schultz)

— Times Leader