A recent story by Bill O’Boyle about volunteers painting holiday scenes on the windows of Children’s Service Center has charm and real community sensibility in its own right. The annual art display was done in memory of therapist Edward Luksha’s “philosophy of enriching the lives of individuals struggling with emotional and mental health concerns,” as Rosemary Luksha put it.

It took on a little extra meaning this year because the tradition was previously hosted by Community Counseling Services, where Luksha worked for years. That’s no longer an option, so the venerable CSC on Franklin Street — born in the Civil War era to help children orphaned by the fighting — kept it alive.

So kudos to all the volunteers who showed up to paint holiday scenes on the outpatient building, including candy canes, gingerbread men, polar bears and characters from the legendary Peanuts comic strip, which linked Charlie Brown indelibly to Christmas with the strip’s first — and quite possibly still most beloved — TV special, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Sent on a quest for a Christmas Tree for the holiday pageant, the hapless Charlie returns with little more than a sapling the others mock mercilessly. He asks if anyone knows the true meaning of Christmas, and blanket-dependent Linus gives a Cliff Notes rendition of the Biblical story of Christ’s birth, in an auditorium so quiet you could hear the proverbial pin drop. “That’s the true meaning of Christmas, Charlie Brown.”

Faith in Christmas restored, Charlie takes his tree, determined to make it work. But it slumps despondently under weight of a single ornament, and he sulks away. The rest of the gang surprise him by transforming the sad tree into a top shelf Tannenbaum. Cue “Hark the Herald,” the children’s faces tilting so high that little but their Duchenne smiles remains visible.

There was a time we wouldn’t consider recapping so much of the show because almost anyone with a TV could catch a rerun every year. It debuted when there were only three networks, and if you had a TV and a working antenna, you had the chance to watch. Not so this year, as Apple TV+ has attained rights and removed it from broadcast TV to their exclusive streaming realm. We would argue this is a textbook sign of how streaming services are robbing the nation of cultural (or at least television) touchstones, but that’s not in the spirit of the season.

The spirit can be seen, however, in those window paintings at CSC, and in holiday art scenes appearing on windows in Wilkes-Barre’s downtown (and in other municipalities around the county).

Sure, the motivation of getting store and business windows painted for the season isn’t quite as lofty as commemorating a late therapist’s commitment to treating emotional and mental issues. And admittedly the downtown art has an element of the Christmas commercialism lampooned in the Peanuts Christmas special (“It’s run by a big Eastern syndicate, you know,” Lucy whispers to Charlie).

But that’s the nice thing about that “true meaning of Christmas.” As the Charlie Brown special taught us, it can be tainted or compromised, but we need only remember it to feel it.

So visit downtown(s) and enjoy the holiday artwork. If you shop while there, so much the better. Take a side trip to Franklin Street and enjoy the CSC paintings. And you a bit of that Christmas Spirit pops into your heart, embrace it.

