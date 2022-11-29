🔊 Listen to this

It’s Giving Tuesday, and yes, it’s a bit of a made-up gimmick, but that shouldn’t diminish the spirit it was designed to instill.

Even the tag line describing the idea, as headlined on the givingtuesday.org website, sounds a bit forced: “GivingTuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world” the site proclaims. It “re-imagines a world built upon shared humanity and generosity.”

And lest you were tripped up by “radical generosity,” the site helpfully gives an official looking definition, complete with pronunciation and notification that it’s a noun: “The concept that the suffering of others should be as intolerable to us as our own suffering.”

The day may be manufactured (it was created in 2012), but the sentiment is valid. And while the timing is opportunistic – Giving Tuesday comes on the heels of the buying trifecta known as Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday – it can also be therapeutic, an antidote to all that taking (even if much of the taking is to, well, become giving).

Regardless of timing or website wording, getting behind the goal should be a no-brainer. You don’t have to officially say you are marking Giving Tuesday to give where need exists. And there is no shortage of need or ways to give. As often noted in this space, we have a wide array of worthy charities and organizations collecting donations both just for this season and year round. If you’ve got the ability, consider selecting a charity that hits home for you and donate — if not today, then as soon as convenient.

We offer one suggestion from a Sunday story, not to pick favorites but simply to give an example. St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre will hold its annual St. Nicholas Feast Day Mass on Dec. 6, beginning 6 p.m. The mass includes an uplifting moment when unwrapped toys from participants are brought down the aisle and piled in front of the altar, destined for children who may not otherwise be getting a gift this Christmas.

The COVID-19 pandemic curtailed this annual feast for the eyes, and this will be the first year since 2019 that it will unfold in full glory.

“It just warmed my heart, to see all the kids bringing their gifts,” parishioner Ellen Barrouk told staffer Mary Therese Biebel (full disclosure, she and her husband Mark Guydish, also a staff writer, are St. Nick’s parishioners).

This particular parish event is apropos for an obvious reason. The real St. Nicholas, a bishop, is believed to be the inspiration for a certain Christmas Eve annual visitor.

St. Nicholas “gave in secret, during the night,” The Rev. Joseph Verespy, parish pastor, said during his 2018 St. Nicholas Day homily. “Doesn’t that sound like somebody else we know?”

As the article pointed out, this doesn’t have to be only about the gift. It can be about a family visit to the store, letting your children pick the gifts that will appear under the trees of other youngsters. Or it can be about showing up with no gift at all, just to see the inspiring growth of the pile of donated toys. Well, that and an unannounced but inevitable appearance by St. Nicholas himself, a parishioner in old-fashioned bishop garb. Oh, and there’s a reception in the church community room afterwards.

It’s all a reminder that the act of giving — today or any day — really can be a gift to yourself.

– Times Leader