In the spirit of always saying something good if you plan on saying something bad, we begin by pointing out a good number of the people who spoke at Thursday’s Luzerne County Election Board meeting were well-behaved in lodging criticisms before the board voted to certify the November election results.

That said, there were times in the session when it felt like our local politics was sinking to a new low.

It is bad enough that the election bureau botched the process by not having enough paper for all voter at all polling locations. It is genuinely frustrating that weeks later no one has taken responsibility for such a gaffe.

But name-calling and demonizing county officials — especially the volunteer election board — does not help and is not warranted.

The meeting took a turn into religion with one person citing the New Testament of the Bible and contending there are people in the community who “worship Satan,” then insisting that voting to certify the results would be “evil.”

A man refused to give his municipality when asked, declaring first he was from “Pennsylvania” and then that “my jurisdiction is the press” without giving any media affiliation. He then said “If I tell you I’m from Wyoming County, I’m still from the press” and kept speaking over the board chairwoman who ultimately asked that he be removed.

While not particularly disruptive, one man said certifying the election results despite the paper problems on election day was like “baking a cake without flour.” We would suggest he Google “flourless cake.” Another man extended the insults to the County District Attorney’s office, declaring the DA’s investigation of the election day problems “a farce” when it has barely begun.

There were the usual cries of “one nation under God,” a phrase with a history often ignored. It wasn’t added to the Pledge of Allegiance until 1954. Similarly, “In God we trust” wasn’t on U.S. coins until 1864, and didn’t become the official national motto until 1956. They are noble sentiments, they are not de facto reflections of our founding fathers’ intentions.

But the meeting may have taken its most absurd and unsavory turn when Bob Kadluboski — a frequent and outspoken critic at various government meetings in the area — ended his rebuke of acting elections bureau director Beth McBride by shouting over the chairwoman as she pointed out his three-minutes for comment were over. “You’re some kind of witch or something. You’re a witch, how can you serve the public? You’re a witch.” He made a bizarre noise and added “hocus-pocus to you, I hope you turn into a frog.” A speaker following him made reference to “the pagan witching hour.”

We respect Kadluboski’s right to speak and his past efforts to expose wrongdoing, but this was more than an insult to election officials, it was an insult to those attending the meeting and, yes to those who practice the modern, nature-based belief system of Wicca.

In the end, election board member Danny Schramm gave non-evil, non-witch reasons for switching his vote from a previous abstention to approving certification — the deciding vote on the five-member, split board. The board had done its legal duty, he found no reason to vote against certification, the county could face legal consequences by refusing to do so, and concerns have been turned over to the DA. Perhaps most importantly, he said that calls for a do-over election were misplaced in that room. “The only way you can get another election is to go through the court system.”

The voting machine paper fiasco was a low point for the county, but some of the behavior at Thursday’s meeting managed to pull us even lower.

You can view the nearly 110-minute video of the meeting on youtube.com. It’s not witchcraft, just search for Luzerne County.

— Times Leader