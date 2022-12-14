🔊 Listen to this

With our first reasonably serious winter storm upon us (we know the old-timers would scoff, recalling walking to school in six feet of snow uphill both ways, thus the “reasonably serious” part), the state Department of Transportation and other agencies started offering tips and advice for any who forgot the risks and precautions we all should keep in mind.

From PennDOT and the Pa. Turnpike Commission:

Because this storm will begin as sleet and freezing rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday, PennDOT and PTC crews are actively pre-treating roadways where necessary ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm. However, salt is not a silver bullet, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler (511pa.com) information website and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for personalized alerts on the website.

Vehicle restrictions are set to go into effect at 1 a.m. Thursday on several interstates, including I-80 and I-81. More information is available at the state’s weather event vehicle restriction plan page of penndot.pa.gov.

PennDOT urges, as we do as well, to avoid travel if possible. prepare or restock emergency kits with items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cell phone charger and a small snow shovel. Motorists should tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication and pet supplies.

And of course, as those heavy plow trucks take to the road, it can be particularly important to appreciate that regular driving habits are particularly dangerous around them. Drivers should:

Stay at least six car lengths behind an operating plow truck and remember that the main plow is wider than the truck.

Be alert since plow trucks generally travel much more slowly than other traffic.

When a plow truck is traveling toward you, move as far away from the center of the road as is safely possible, and remember that snow can obscure the actual snow plow width.

Never try to pass or get between several trucks plowing side by side in a “plow train.” The weight of the snow thrown from the plow can quickly cause smaller vehicles to lose control, creating a hazard for nearby vehicles.

Never travel next to a plow truck since there are blind spots where the operator can’t see, and they can occasionally be moved sideways when hitting drifts or heavy snowpack.

Keep your lights on to help the operator better see your vehicle. Also remember that under Pennsylvania state law, vehicle lights must be on every time a vehicle’s wipers are on due to inclement weather.

And this last reminder, which seems one of the most frequently ignored legal requirements after storms around here:

The law requires drivers to remove accumulated ice or snow from their vehicle, including the hood, trunk, and roof within 24 hours after the storm has ended. This applies to all vehicles, including commercial vehicles. Drivers in violation of the law are subject to a fine of $50. Additionally, motorists can be cited up to $1,500 if snow or ice is dislodged and strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious injury.

Winter storms are hardly the world-stopping events they may have been decades ago, thanks to earlier warning for preparation. But nature always has, and always will, merit serious respect. It takes only a moment lapse of attention during a storm to cause personal disaster.

Stay safe.

— Times Leader