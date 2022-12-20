🔊 Listen to this

Two events closely linked came in rapid succession: Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf’s Food Security Partnership released its final report claiming there was a 37% decrease in food insecurity since Wolf took office. Today, St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre (39 E. Jackson Street) will hold its Christmas Food Distribution.

The former may sound a bit self-serving, but is still good news. Wolf and his wife, Frances, made fighting food insecurity a priority when he took office in January 2015. That year, their were an estimated 1.8 million people in the state deemed “food-insecure.”Perhaps most disturbing, 564,440 of those were children.

In a media release last Thursday, the Wolf administration announced those numbers were down dramatically, with 1.13 million people overall in Pennsylvania experiencing food insecurity this year, 347,720 of them children.

“Because of the collaborative efforts between public, private and nonprofit partners, nearly 700,000 of our neighbors, friends, and colleagues no longer have to wonder when or where they may find their next meal,” the state’s first lady said in the release.

“And while many of us will not be content until hunger is fully eradicated, we must take this moment to appreciate how far we’ve come, learn from our experiences, and rededicate ourselves to creating a Pennsylvania that is truly hunger free.”

To those who always have enough on the table and in the pantry, the term “food insecurity” can seem pretty fuzzy. Even the definition in the Partnership’s final report lacked specifics, doubtless out of necessity. Low Food Security is “reports of reduced quality, variety or desirability of diet, but little or no indication of reduced food intake.” Very Low Food Security is “Reports of multiple indications of disrupted eating patterns and reduced food intake.” (You can download the report at dhs.pa.gov)

The problem, of course, is that eating patterns and amount of food intake vary from person to person based on size, age and activity, among other things. But while we may not have exact metrics, those who live with food insecurity know it when they experience it.

And the efforts during Wolf’s tenure to reduce food insecurity made sense: Investing in cold storage for food banks (including our local Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank), raising awareness of the Pennsylvania Senior Food Box program and removing proof of income requirements, raising income eligibility for those receiving support from food banks, expanding eligibility to the state Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and other initiatives.

All of which is important, but not obvious. In contrast, the work of St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen — operated by the Diocese of Scranton’s Catholic Social Services — has an immediate impact on people you may see all the time without realizing they struggle in getting enough food.

Their will be two distributions today, between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m, and between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. No pre-registration is required, anyone in need of help before Christmas is welcome. And the distribution is just a special bit of help from an agency that serves meals every day, including weekends and holidays, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

We believe as he winds down his last days in office, Wolf deserves kudos for keeping the fight against food insecurity on or near the proverbial front burner for eight years. And we laud, yet again, the selfless yet vital work of the St. Vincent de Paul people, and all those who help them accomplish the good they do.

– Times Leader