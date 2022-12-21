🔊 Listen to this

Among Jewish holidays, Hanukkah may get a bit of outsized secular attention because it so often aligns close to Christmas (this year it runs until the day after). This unfortunately gets some people to think of it as a “Jewish Christmas,” which it unequivocally is not — “Oy to world” jokes notwithstanding.

There is also, in recent years, some debate even among those of the faith about what exactly it celebrates, or what it should and shouldn’t be about. While traditional accounts talk of Jewish revolt against an invading Greek empire, some revisionists paint it more as a civil war between factions of Jews. And there have been viewpoints expressed that question just how much the rituals of the holiday have changed because it is so close to Christmas.

We leave such debates to scholars within the faith and those who study religion and history in general. We think the broader strokes of the holiday should matter most: The saga of fighting oppression, the resilience of the people in the face of those who would crush their beliefs and the miracle of lamp oil that gives it all the richly meaningful title,”The Festival of Lights.”

In that context, the holiday takes on greater importance these days, as the world and the nation have seen a sharp, if incomprehensible, increase in antisemitism. The Anti-Defamation League found 2,717 incidents of antisemitism nationwide in 2021, representing a 34% increase from the previous year. It was deemed an “all-time high.”

And those numbers came out in April. The watchdog group expects 2022 to be similar, as antisemitism seems to be spewed more openly by prominent people. The inane remarks of musician Kanye West — now just “Ye,” as if renaming himself absolves such behavior — are just the proverbial tip of the iceberg.

In any context, this is simply wrong. For a people targeted by the Holocaust, it’s horrifying. The fact that many people actually claim the Holocaust never happened is beyond comprehension.

Yet here we are, in the midst of another Hanukkah, a commemoration of events that happened more than 2,000 years ago. It is, in some ways, the physical incarnation of resilience, exemplified locally by the annual lighting of the first candle of the Menorah at the Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston on Sunday night.

The event began with nine runners carrying several torches over the Market Street Bridge and along Third Avenue to the center. Joe Krause, a JCC member, recalled how that particular tradition has been kept alive for decades regardless of the number of runners each year.

David Bass participated for the first time, and showing how meaningful it all can be told correspondent Geri Gibbons “I made my mom proud. She reminded me that it is an honor.”

Yes, people draw comparisons between the Menorah and the Christian tradition of Christmas candles and lights. Considering it’s often a single Menorah in a window competing with Christmas displays that sometimes include thousands of bulbs for one house, the comparison may seem inapt.

But maybe not. Consider the viewpoint of Rabbi Zvi Perlman at the lighting ceremony. He recounted the story of lamp oil that should have been gone in one day but lasted eight. The two religions may have very different reasons for their various traditions, but it’s worth noting both Hanukkah and Christmas bring light to the world — literally, historically and spiritually.

“We might not be on the same page,” Perlman said, “but can all appreciate each other.”

In that spirit, we wish not only those of the Jewish faith, but all people a Happy Hanukkah.

– Times Leader