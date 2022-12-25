🔊 Listen to this

“Leila Karimova is 4 years old, with a sweet smile, a long braid that swishes when she twirls — and a dream.”

Staff writer Mary Therese Biebel’s opening line (“Lede” in news lingo) to last Sunday’s front page story could be about almost any child. Just adapt the description of the hair.

But thankfully, most children in this country do not share Leila’s traumatic past. The disarming tyke fled Ukraine with her family when the thug president of Russia began a war of choice by invading their homeland to feed his deluded ego.

“Today again was very big bombing,” Leila’s mother Irina said last week, referring to the latest destruction in the war back home. There were “about 20 bombs going into Kyiv,” where Leila’s grandparents live. “They have no water, no electricity, no mobile service.”

And then she offered this tidbit, clearly delineating the difference between Leila and most area children.

“She is always ask me, ‘Mama, when bad people go out from our country?’ ”

The family journeyed by car from Ukraine through Romania and Bulgaria to Turkey, where, after months of hoping, they got news of a U.S. sponsor willing to help them start a new life in a new world. They sold the family car to pay for the plane tickets, and came to the open arms of Ken Marquis, owner of the eponymous art and frame shop in Wilkes-Barre.

He owned an available apartment he offered them. He weathered the “arduous” vetting process, he offered to pick them up at the nearest international airport of their choice. People learned of their pending arrival and donations started coming in. Marquis helped enroll Leila in preschool, guided her father through the red tape of getting a driver’s license, and showed the steps to start looking for a job.

“It’s the best investment I’ve ever made, saving a family,” he said. “If I can do it, anybody can do it.”

The story already reflects the season’s spirit, and surely there are other Ukrainian refugees in our midst through the humanity and compassion of area residents. But this took on a warmer glow thanks to the spirit of Christmas past.

Local dance instructor Gina Malsky told Biebel of how she annually anticipated a phone call from Essy Davidowitz following the presentation of her Nutcracker show. But that icon of local community activism passed away in May. “I knew I wouldn’t be getting a call from Essy this year,” Malsky said.

Except that Essy’s spirit remains in the lives of every person who knew her, particularly her family. Malsky got a call from Essy’s son Jeff, who noted the Karimova family had received free tickets to the Nutcracker, which enthralled Leila. Leila, in turn, got an invite to a dance class.

And now the little girl who escaped a war-torn nation to find herself, by the grace of strangers, settling into our Valley with a Heart, dons a ballerina outfit and fulfills a dream, helped along by the sparks of generosity ignited by a woman who lived a life of boundless giving.

If you were searching for the spirit of the season, here it is.

– Times Leader