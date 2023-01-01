🔊 Listen to this

Happy New Year! And to inspire you toward a better future in the next 12 months, we turn to that venerable icon of New Year’s Day: Rudyard Kipling.

No, it’s not about “Din! Din! Din! You Lazarushian-leather Gunga Din! Though I’ve belted you and flayed you, By the livin’ Gawd that made you,You’re a better man than I am, Gunga Din!” Though the sentiment of appreciating those you may take for granted — or even mistakenly disdain — is appropriate for a time of new beginnings.

Nor is it about The Jungle Book — original or the Disney animated classic — though “the simple bare necessities of life” are always worth appreciating, and “I wanna be like you” remains one of the most amusing songs of improbable aspirations ever composed, punctuated with seriously misplaced self confidence. Bagheera:“This will take brains, not brawn.” Baloo: “You better believe it and I’m loaded with both.”

No, we’re talking about one of Kipling’s lesser known works –lesser known according to the Kipling Society because it went unsigned on first publication in 1887, on New Year’s Day. It was not published in a collected edition until 2013.

The language may be dated, but the sentiment is universal. Kipling lists his New Year resolutions, but includes an “out” for each. To quote the Kipling Society (while giving some insight into the words most likely to trip someone up):

He will not play whist —unless asked to “cut in”—to take the place of another player. He will not dance with ingenues—artless young ladies—for fear of being trapped into marriage, but he lists ten exceptions. He will sell his horses, but cuts out that resolution at once in order to try one of them in a mile (1.6 Km) race. He will not flirt, except with x (the unknown quantity in algebra) “flames”. He will give up smoking cigars, because he does not like the taste of “trichis” from Trichinopoly and cannot get those from the high-class tobacconists Oakes Bros. Instead he will smoke pipes with tobacco from the experimental farms of Poosa (Pusa) in Behar. Finally he decides that one resolution is enough for one year; he will start with No. 2— the whist.

1) I am resolved throughout the year to lay my vices on the shelf; A godly, sober course to steer, and love my neighbours as myself — excepting always two or three whom I detest as they hate me.

2) I am resolved that whist is low, especially with cards like mine. It guts a healthy bank book, so these earthly pleasures I resign. Except — and here I see no sin — when asked by others to ‘cut in’.

3) I am resolved no more to dance with ingenues so help me Venus! It gives the chaperone her chance for hinting heaven-knows-what between us. The ballroom and the altar stand too close in this suspicious land. (N.B.) But will I (here ten names) abandon? No, while I have a leg to stand on!

4) I am resolved to sell my horses. They cannot stay, they will not go; They lead me into evil courses wherefore I mean to part with — No! Cut out that resolution! I’ll Try Jilt tomorrow on the mile.

5) I am resolved to flirt no more, it leads to strife and tribulation; Not that I used to flirt before, but as a bar against temptation. Here I except (cut out the names) x perfectly platonic flames.

6) I am resolved to drop my smokes, the trichi has an evil taste. I cannot buy the brands of Oakes; But, lest I take a step in haste, and so upset my health, I choose a ‘more perfect way’ in pipes and Poosa.

7) I am resolved that vows like these, though lightly made, are hard to keep; Wherefore I’ll take them by degrees, Lest my backslidings make me weep. One vow a year will see me through; And I’ll begin with Number Two.

Here’s hoping your 2023 will be memorable — in a good way.

– Times Leader