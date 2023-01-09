Council covers 30 counties in Pennsylvania

🔊 Listen to this

Harrisburg, PA (January 9, 2023) – Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) announces Lisa Powers as its new Chief Operating Officer and Lutricia Eberly as its new Chief Membership Officer (CMO).

Powers is coming off a 16-year long career with the Peace Corps where she gained experience in financial management, operations, HR, and working with governmental and non-governmental organizations. During her tenure with the Peace Corps, Powers co-designed and implemented a global strategy to promote gender equity and build leadership skills among youth; developed innovative tools and resources for volunteers and community partners; and developed and launched a three-year strategic plan.

Among her projects, she has been the Regional Advisor for Gender Equity and the “Let Girls Learn” initiative, which has supported a global girls’ education and empowerment initiative. She has also worked with GSUSA to bring Girl Guides to Albania, and her career has taken her to other international locations including Jordan, Kyrgyz Republic, Morocco, Thailand, Mongolia, and Namibia.

“I have been investing in girls, youth, and communities around the world and I’m so excited to apply what I’ve learned in my own community and those close to my home. Building girls of courage, confidence, and character is such an important job. I am honored for the opportunity to serve GSHPA’s mission alongside their dedicated staff and passionate volunteers,” Powers said.

“Lisa is going to bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization. In addition to her background in operations and leadership, she has experience working with diverse groups and understands the importance of teamwork and collaboration to help find solutions for the greater good. I know GSHPA will flourish under her guidance,” said Janet Donovan, GSHPA President and CEO.

Eberly joined GSHPA in 2019 as its director of outdoor and program experience where she focused on increasing outdoor opportunities for girls. As director, she led capital improvement projects at GSHPA’s four camp properties, strived to increase council-led programs, and facilitated new badge partnerships with local organizations.

As CMO, Eberly will support and implement GSHPA’s mission, strategic plan, annual operating plans, and budgets for all aspects of membership and volunteer support. The new role is designed to develop membership strategies for both girls and adults in GSHPA’s 30-county footprint with the goal of growing the organization’s member and volunteer base, as well as improving member and volunteer experience and engagement.

“As a former director heavily involved in the program side of our organization, I experienced both the challenges and rewards that come with delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. Having that perspective will be invaluable when making decisions in the best interest of our members and volunteers for bigger picture initiatives,” Eberly said.

“I am so excited to have Lutricia step into the role of Chief Membership Officer at GSHPA. As our former Director of Outdoor and Program Experiences, she demonstrated great leadership ability and has always had a passion for delivering quality Girl Scout experiences to both girls and volunteers. I know she will wholly embrace this new role and continue leading our organization to great places,” Donovan said.

Eberly began transitioning to her new role on Nov. 28, 2022, and Powers officially joined GSHPA’s ranks Dec. 5, 2022.