“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

“Free at last. Free at last. Thank God almighty, we are free at last.”

“When the architects of our republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir. This note was a promise that all men — yes, Black men as well as white men — would be guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

All three are from his iconic “I have a dream speech,” words of aspiration often quoted out of context. Recently, the “content of their character” passage has been used by people who oppose things King actually supported, like affirmative action. He once wrote “it is impossible to create a formula for the future which does not take into account that our society has been doing something special against the Negro for hundreds of years.”

They talk of King seeking a world where all are colorblind, but read the entire “I have a dream” speech and it’s obvious he expected people to see color, but to show mutual respect and to act on inequities.

King opened the speech by calling Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation “a joyous daybreak to end the long night” of slavery. Then he added, “It is obvious today that America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned. Instead of honoring this sacred obligation, America has given the Negro people a bad check, a check which has come back marked insufficient funds.

“But we refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt.”

King has too often been sanitized, turned into a saintly champion of equal rights rather than a flawed man with great vision. While alive, he was denigrated and ostracized. As a 2003 article in The Nation pointed out, “in 1966, twice as many Americans had an unfavorable opinion of him as a favorable one. Life magazine branded his anti–Vietnam War speech at Riverside Church ‘demagogic slander’ and ‘a script for Radio Hanoi’.”

His failures and internal struggles have been incorporated into the play “The Mountaintop,” staged last January by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (prompting a preview and an editorial) and being performed through Jan. 22 by The Actor’s Circle in Scranton. The fictional account of his last night alive touches on his extra-marital affairs, his bleak image of an America “going to hell,” and his personal weariness from enduring beatings, stabbings, jail time and other abuses.

It’s fiction, but in some ways it’s a more realistic account of King than you will see in some commemorations as his birthday is celebrated. (It’s worth remembering the effort to make this a federal holiday began shortly after his death in 1968 but didn’t bear fruit until 1983).

Obviously, the United States has made great strides in rewriting laws to reduce discrimination and segregation since King’s murder. It’s equally obvious there is more work to do — in data on incarcerations, wages and health care, in an unforced re-segregation of inner city schools, in the growing boldness of white supremacists, and in depressingly frequent headlines about needless deaths spurred by racial distrust or even hatred.

As we commemorate Martin Luther King Jr., we need to remember more than his most inspiring words. We need to remember the inequities he fought and the changes he sought. And we need to appreciate that his work still is not done.

– Times Leader