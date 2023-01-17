🔊 Listen to this

In what we fully expect was one of the last media releases we receive announcing any action by the “(Gov. Tom) Wolf Administration” (successor Josh Shapiro’s inauguration is set for noon June 17), the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources late last week announced an “investment of $11.8 million for streamside forest buffers.”

The dollars will help convert lawns to meadows and trees, and “to plant trees in urban communities to help improve water quality and to make the commonwealth more resilient to climate change.” All told, about 700 acres of streamside trees will be planted statewide

None of that money is coming directly to Luzerne County. There are a few “statewide projects” being funded that could conceivably include our region, though at first blush we didn’t see any. We’re not sure if Luzerne County residents should feel slighted or proud. Slighted because we like trees, too; proud because maybe we have enough trees along our waterways that we don’t need any state help.

The release reminded us of the 2020 tree massacre along Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre, when contractors downed and removed about a dozen mature oak trees in a matter of hours (about 20 in two days) to make way for the new Luzerne County Transportation Authority hub currently under construction. They weren’t near any waterway, obviously, but it was a striking reduction of tree canopy.

At the time, two reasons were given for removing so many trees that had been there for decades: Making room for some storm water retention ponds, which made sense, and making room for a perimeter fence, which seemed less convincing.

The trees are gone but stumps remain, next to but not under the fence. While it’s clear keeping the trees in place would have made the fence more difficult to install, to an untrained eye it seems like saving some of them would not have been a heavy lift.

At the time, officials promised plenty of new trees and shrubbery will be planted on the site. That’s great, but it will be along time before they are the size of the old oaks that were felled, and they won’t be lining the avenue in the same stately manner.

The benefits of urban trees are well documented: conserve water, modify climate, lower air temperature in the shade, reduce noise pollution and increase property values. Trees along city streets give a more human scale to the buildings around — something the mammoth LCTA structure emerging on the site could use. And trees along streets tend to actually get drivers to slow down while encouraging pedestrians to walk further.

Riparian trees — those along waterways like much of the state grants are targeting — as well as other vegetation stabilize banks, reduce erosion, clean excess nutrients and sediments from surface runoff that reach the stream, and can reduce the impact if waters rise to flood levels. They also provide wildlife habitat, and the shade can keep things cooler.

While the record isn’t exactly avidly pro-tree, we think Wilkes-Barre and the larger institutions within the city like King’s College and Wilkes University have done a reasonable job when it comes to maintaining urban tree numbers. We also believe more can always be done — some large, beautiful trees have been removed from Public Square without any apparent effort at long-term replacement. Sadly, trees are rarely considered an “essential service” in cities, despite the strong assets they provide.

We also think that, as final actions go for Gov. Tom Wolf, this investment is a smart one. It may be a long time before full benefits are felt, but once in place, properly designed improvements to the land near our streams and rivers will be a gift that keeps giving for generations.

– Times Leader