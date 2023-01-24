🔊 Listen to this

Last week, the Luzerne County Election Board voted to change the way voters can address mail ballot defects on election day. The move requires voters to appear at the election bureau in Wilkes-Barre to address mail ballot deficiencies, instead of following past practice of allowing them to cast provisional ballots at their polling location.

The change seems clearly voter-unfriendly and possibly unnecessary. There are safeguards in place to prevent a person from having both a mail ballot and a provisional ballot counted in the same election. And county officials say about 16 voters cured defective mail ballots through provisional voting in last November’s election, so this almost feels like a solution in search of a problem.

But the election board discussed the issue with reasonable-sounding justification for making the move, and voted 3-2 to implement it. That’s how the system works, and we were fine with it. Besides, the surest way to address mail ballot deficiencies is through voter caution, not county action. Know the steps you have to take, and take them.

But the change merits renewed scrutiny in the wake of a letter sent by the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, as reported in Monday’s edition.

The ACLU suggested that a “notice and cure process” for mail ballot defects should coexist with provisional ballot use. The organization believes the election board members who voted to prohibit casting provisional ballots have misinterpreted the state Election Code regarding an affidavit promising the provisional ballot is the only ballot the voter cast in that election.

“If a timely received mail ballot will not be counted because of a defect on the envelope, the mail ballot cannot be deemed ‘cast’ because it will not be counted. This is especially true because defective mail ballots are set aside and never opened,” the ACLU letter said.

The organization also said prohibiting provisional voting to cure deficient mail ballots on election day violates a federal law as well as both the state and U.S. Constitutions.

The whole debate has a time-sensitive aspect because residents in 18 Luzerne County municipalities will have a chance to vote in a Jan. 31 special election to replace state Sen. John Gordner, who resigned abruptly last November. In fact the ACLU letter included a warning that making this change so close to the election could cause voter confusion.

It makes sense for the election board to repeal the change for this special election and allow curing by provisional ballot on election day, deferring implementation until the fears raised by the ACLU are either allayed or proven groundless.

At the very least, we think all five members of the election board would serve the public well by scrutinizing the ACLU’s letter with an open mind, and re-evaluate the change with that added input.

We applaud the board for scheduling a special meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday to do just that. We also wish that the board would have put a little more thought into it’s original vote so a special meeting would not have been necessary.

– Times Leader