Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square continues to be an underutilized diamond in the city, but Mayor George Brown seems to have a knack for finding ways to draw people to the pleasant oasis in the heart of downtown. The most recent example: His announcement that there will be a live ice carving demonstration Friday (Feb. 3) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s not like all of Brown’s ideas have been a hit, mind you. While we like the idea of the (artificial) ice rink opportunity, we suspect it doesn’t get used as much as it could — maybe because of the relatively modest size.

And it’s not as if Brown has been the instigator of all the things that are happening on the square. Obviously, weekly farmers markets and the annual Fine Arts Fiesta pre-date his tenure by decades.

But it does feel like there’s more going on these days in the Diamond City, and that’s a smart move. Once upon a time, downtowns boomed because they were the shopping meccas of their region. Department stores, restaurants, speciality shops and more all set up shop for a simple reason: It was where the population centers were, big time. And if there was any mass transit, downtown was sure to be on the route.

But malls and urban sprawl put downtowns on the skids. Retail business owners and professional services providers wanted their own buildings and acres of parking, so they left downtowns to develop a new presence in more open spaces. Online retail hastened the trend.

In Wilkes-Barre, the flood of Hurricane Agnes acted as a crucible, wiping out many long-standing businesses and radically reshaping the city’s hub. Alas, the urban renewal dollars poured into recovery from the federal government came at a time when the ideas of what a downtown should look like were, to be polite, mostly wrong. The city lost a lot of interesting architecture and facades to bland new construction style of the 1970s.

The city has made strong and effective efforts to turn downtown into a residential hub with something for everyone within easy walking distance, an antidote to suburban living that increasingly appeals to many people. No need to open the garage door, warm up the car and drive 20 or 30 minutes to shop, meet friends for drinks or take in a movie or play; take the elevator from your apartment and walk out the front door of the building, and most of what you want is within a block or two.

Events on Public Square help reinforce that feeling, but also can help turn Wilkes-Barre’s downtown into a destination again. And ice carving is an event worth seeing.

(This is a good time to point out that one of the finest examples of ice sculpting in the region can still be seen at Damenti’s Restaurant in West Hazleton, where the annual ICE4U2C event continues daily from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through February.)

Brown promises that along with the carving demonstration, other ice sculptures will be on display, and free hot chocolate will be available. It’s also a chance to sample the Public Square skating rink, with free skates available in temporary exchange of a state-issued drivers license or ID card. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

This makes a visit to downtown a bit more attractive. Build a full day around it (the ice carving demo is one day, but the sculptures will stay, weather willing). You can make reservations at a restaurant, or pick a flick to see at Movies 14 (rctheatres.com), or consider taking in a staging of Dracula at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre ltwb.org 1 mile north on main street).

Give Wilkes-Barre’s downtown — or the downtown nearest you — a chance. You may be pleasantly surprised.

– Times Leader