🔊 Listen to this

PPL Electric officials sought and received a sit-down with the Times Leader this week, seeking to get their message out following the debacle of December and January, when many customers saw their bills inexplicably skyrocket.

They were professional, informative and open to any follow-up questions after offering an overview of the problem. A quick recap is in order, though the message runs deeper than the flurry of puzzling bills and unanswered calls many customers experienced.

It’s important to remember that PPL got out of the electricity generating business a long time ago. They are a power distribution company. When Pennsylvania deregulated electricity, the goal was to allow more competition, expecting that to save customers money.

You may not get much choice in the distributor moving electricity to you, but you have a lot of choices in who provides the power. Just Google something like “Pennsylvania electricity” and see how many “sponsored” hits you receive from entities seeking your money.

Since PPL does not produce electricity, it does not control the price, PPL President/CEO Steph Raymond stressed. And your price hinges on which provider you pick. PPL offers a default price that is set by twice-a-year efforts to shop around. But if a customer picks another provider, the price is completely out of PPL’s hands.

When prices shot up due to increased costs, PPL’s default rate jumped, from about 7.5 cents per kilowatt hour to 14.6 cents. If your rates before and after the big price surges were different, odds are you picked a different provider.

A second problem occurred that was under PPL’s purview, Raymond said. A technical issue prevented the computer system that does billing from receiving the actual meter usage. Meters were providing accurate data, it just wasn’t transferring properly to the billing system. The company fell back on estimates based on usage for the same time last year until the glitch was fixed. For some customers, this created a whole second price shock on top of the actual increase in the cost of generating power.

PPL was swamped with calls and complaints, overloading the company’s ability to handle them. Raymond noted that PPL dramatically increased capacity for incoming calls, announced it would not charge any late fees in January and February, issued adjusted bills to ensure people only paid for the electricity they used, and promised not to cut off power to residential and small-business customers for non-payment through March 31.

If you accept PPLs explanation – we found it all very plausible – a big part of the reason many people saw dramatic price hikes was due to a lack of transparency among the various energy providers vying for your business. If you shopped for your own provider and got an initially great rate well below the PPL default, your price could still have shot up if the contract expired and you weren’t paying attention, or if you had accepted a variable rate deal and the “variable” part suddenly became much higher than what you first received.

Which gets to an important concern that must be addressed by two groups. First, customers need to pay a lot of attention when they shop for a provider. PPL recommends starting with the state website papowerswitch.com. Research before picking a provider, and pay attention to the details.

Second, the sudden and confusing price shock suggests a serious need for more transparency and customer protections among electricity providers. That would be a job for Harrisburg.

Legislators should consider this a wake up call, and take a good look at how deregulation is, and isn’t, working.

— Times Leader