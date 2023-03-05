🔊 Listen to this

This past week we had two stories about different people, a man and a woman, getting some big attention.

Last Sunday’s front page featured a story by staff writer Margaret Roarty about Quinn Crispell, a first-year Misericordia University student and Division III cross-country runner believed to be the first person with Down syndrome to compete in an NCAA varsity sport.

Saturday’s edition included a story by staff writer Bill O’Boyle about the announcement by Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown about the city’s 43rd St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for March 12. This year James A. Conahan will be grand marshal, joined by D.J. Smith as honorary grand marshal. A lifelong Wilkes-Barre resident, Conahan graduated from Meyers High School and King’s College, and works for 3M Medical Solutions Division.

You may have read about Smith before. As Brown noted, “he loves sports and participates in the program Reaching Beyond Limits,” a training facility for adults with intellectual disabilities and autism spectrum disorder.

Their stories, and their smiles, speak for themselves. And that’s actually the point here.

Let’s be honest, for many of us talking about people with disabilities can be awkward. What’s the right way? Special needs? Frankly, we all have some of those. Differently-abled? It can sound condescending and even meaningless (at the same time). Again, aren’t we all differently-abled from each other? And where do you draw the line on what is a “disability.” Needing prescription lenses and/or hearing aids? Requiring a heart pacer or hypertension medication? Hobbling a bit at times because of a touch of gout?

The word “handicapped” has fallen by the wayside, and probably for good reason. Is using a wheelchair really a “handicap,” or is the lack of a ramp for a wheelchair the handicap. Even “disabled” itself gets mixed reactions. “Let’s talk about what they can do, not what they can’t!”

On its website apa.org, the American Psychological Association talks of “person-first” language, putting the person in front of the disability (“individual with amputation,” “person with diabetes”) and “identity-first,” as in “amputeed (name), or “diabetic (name).” The former theoretically emphasizes the person over the disability, but it can also dissociate “the disability from the person.” The latter can take the often-implied (or inferred) negativity out of the equation by simply being upfront and specific.

APA advises against the word “victim” (“stroke victim”) because it suggests “the person succumbed or was passive.” And the association pooh-poohs glib praise. “You are so brave!” “You are a real hero!” To quote APA, “Such undue praise can marginalize, isolate, or unduly glorify what is a medical fact or quality that is but one part of the individual’s experience.”

If all this is starting to sound confusing or even useless, let’s fast forward to the APA’s final bit of advice, which probably should be the first bit.

“It turns out that the best choice is simply to call people what they prefer to be called.” And because different people might have different preferences, “the wisest and kindest choice is simply to ask people about their preferences.” Who’d of thought?

Right now Smith gets to be called honorary grand marshal, and Crispell is a successful college student and NCAA athlete. They show us what they want to be called through their successes.

– Times Leader