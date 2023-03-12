🔊 Listen to this

The Maxwell Gala held at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Friday merits considerably more attention than it already has received, for a few historic reasons.

For starters, there’s the age of the Maxwell Football Club itself. It was founded in 1935 by De Benneville “Bert” Bell, a University of Pennsylvania quarterback, Temple Owls coach and co-founder of the Philadelphia Eagles before becoming NFL commissioner in 1946. Some call it the oldest football organization of its kind in America. That’s some serious lineage.

There’s also the purpose. As the club says on its website, maxwellfootballclub.org, it’s “the first organization to honor football from beginner to professional.” The club boasts that “recognizing talented players at the earliest stages of their careers has been a Maxwell standard. In fact, a majority of our Maxwell Award winners have experienced continued success at the professional level with several going on to be legends of the game.” That combines lineage with some lofty goals.

But the real reason seeing the event held in our neck of the woods deserves notice is kind of obvious: This was the 86th Maxwell Awards Gala, but it has taken place in only two cities: Philadelphia for the first 65 years, Atlantic City for 20 years after that. Through a partnership with Mohegan Pennsylvania announced last December, the Gala not only returned to Pennsylvania after two decades, it came to our backyard, in Plains Township.

Thus Luzerne County got to host the likes of Philadelphia Eagles’ All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni, fresh off a spectacular (if for them, ultimately disappointing) performance in the Super Bowl. USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams was there to accept the Maxwell Award as college player of the year, as was Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., winner of the Chuck Bednarik Award as best defensive player in college football.

Former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford showed up to get the Brian Westbrook Regional Player award. Sirianni got the Greasy Neale Award as top head coach in the NFL. Hurts got the Bert Bell award as top NFL player, from none other than former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski.

The full list was in Friday’s story by Executive Editor Joe Soprano and staff writer Bill O’Boyle. It was very much an A-list of national and regional sports celebrities, and while credit for bringing them here goes mostly to Mohegan Pennsylvania, area movers and shakers spent a lot of effort years ago paving the way for Mohegan to settle in Wyoming Valley and grow to what it is today.

And while there were lots of people offering comments both at the gala and at an earlier media conference, we feel Clifford offered one of the finest sentiments of the day.

“I’ve always wanted to be a servant leader,” he said. “I learned that early when I was at St. Xavier High School, so being able to do that at Penn State – especially a university that is so large and that impacts so many people – that’s what I set out to do. I never set out to set records or to win games.”

He may not have set out for school records, but he set them, including completion percentage (.612), completions (833), passing yards (10,661), passing touchdowns (86) and pass attempts (1,356). He also takes some pride in founding the first student-athlete run NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) agency, part of the NCAA rule change allowing college athletes to profit off their “NIL” since July 2021.

Clifford’s approach to sports and life shouldn’t surprise. St. Xavier is a Society of Jesus High School, boasting the long Jesuit tradition steeped in education, charity and service. It’s an attitude worth adopting.

“That was really the legacy I wanted to leave — servant leadership and being there for others.”

– Times Leader