Start with the newborn. Not just because the moment packs a staggeringly powerful emotional gut punch, but also because it epitomizes the entire saga of Lt. Margaret “Peggy” Nash.

Barely alive herself from 37 months of short rations in Japanese prisons, the Edwardsville native headed to roll call, heard airplanes and saw white spots that turned out to be American parachutes. Filipino guerillas emerged from the jungle and overwhelmed the guards. Army amphibious tractor (amtrac) vehicles crashed through the gates. Nash and the others fled the camp — to death or safety, either preferable to what they had endured for three years.

Except, there were two newborns.

Lt. Nash took one, a nine-day-old girl. “Protect the babies with your life,” Chief Nurse Laura Cobb told her. Nash, with the infant and other evacuees, reached the beach, crawled out of the amtrac and came under Japanese fire.

The moment in her own words:

“The bullets were flying all around when we climbed out on the beach, so I put myself on top of the baby to protect her.” They boarded another amtrac, it began to flood with water, she held the baby over her head. The journey across Laguna de Bay took an hour before they reached U.S. held safe haven.

A Sunday story by staff writer Bill O’Boyle recounted much of Nash’s remarkable war experience, using her obituary, family recollections and a new profile in Naval History Magazine.

A Mercy Hospital School of Nursing Grad, Nash joined the Navy Nurses Corps in 1936, doing two tours in the U.S. and a stint in Guam, where she met and became engaged to Ensign Edwin Wood Jr., setting a wedding date for February 1942. She was assisting in the operating room when she got orders to reshuffle life plans, heading to Manila in the Philippines. The Japanese invasion in 1941 led to three years and a month as a POW.

Captors once slated her and others in a show of brutal discipline after two Filipinos from her ward escaped. She contracted dengue fever, managing to survive the fever and chills despite a chronic lack of sufficient nourishment. “Food was scarce, and we never had enough to eat.”

She lived through a five-hour train ride to a new prison in a cramped boxcar. “As we stopped at different stations, they (the Japanese guards) would open the doors to let just a little air in,” she once recounted. “ It was suffocating and maliciously unhuman.”

Once at the new prison, she and fellow nurses set up a 25-bed hospital including OR and dispensary, using a hot plate to sterilize surgical instruments.

She grew gaunt, dropping from 110 pounds to 78 pounds. Christmas 1944, months before liberation, a Catholic Bishop expressed reality they all knew, saying “One thing’s for sure, we won’t be here this time next year.”

“We all understood the message,” Nash recounted years later. “Either we would be rescued or we would all be dead, and we all knew it.”

She made it home, to a big parade. She got a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and American Defense Medal. She moved to California and spent the rest of her life the same way, serving others on the nursing staff at the University of California at Berkeley, then volunteering for senior citizens.

She exemplifies what we all can do, if we opt to rise above personal grievance, petty politics and ego. Nash endured through resilience, commitment to the well-being of all, and selfless service. Her legacy clearly does not lie in what she got, or even what she left behind. It resides in what she did, in the people she saved, in that newborn sheltered from bullets and raised above the threatening waters.

– Times Leader