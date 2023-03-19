🔊 Listen to this

Let’s call it “Democracy inaction.”

On Friday’s front page, staff writer Jennifer Learn Andes reported a peculiar and avoidable situation in the upcoming primary election regarding the Hanover Area School Board.

The bottom line: If you are eligible to vote, five of the nine seats are available, but you will have to write in your selections. Barring some unlikely legal intervention, there will be no names on the Republican or Democratic slates. Mind you there are five people running, or at least five people who intended to run and tried to get on the ballot. They just failed.

Why? Because while all five submitted paperwork by the filing deadline, all five also failed to submit the bureau candidate sheet. This is the form that lets the election bureau know exactly how the candidate wants his or her name to appear on the ballot and provides candidate contact information.

Did they have time to correct the mistake? According to two election bureau officials, yes. Not much, but enough. As the story reported:

A man representing a team of five school board candidates brought their nomination petitions and other paperwork to the county election bureau on March 6, the day before the filing deadline.

The man was informed each packet was missing a bureau candidate information sheet. … The bureau provided five forms to the man and gave him the option to fill them out on the spot and file the paperwork that day or return the next day, which was the filing deadline.

Instead, the paperwork was brought in on March 8, the day after the deadline, which means the election bureau could not accept it.

The five candidates are incumbents Paul Holmgren, Matthew Redick and Michael D. Mazur, and newcomers Brian C. McDermott and Jacob S. Hyder.

They are names eligible voters may want to remember. Certainly, they want you to remember, since you need to write those names in on election day if they hope to win.

The first reason to keep them in mind — and we say this with sincere appreciation — is that they are the only five people in the entire district willing to throw their proverbial hats into the political ring. Even if they were on the ballot, that would mean five people running for 10 spots on the November ballot, five Republican and five Democrat.

Local School Board races routinely manage to draw just enough candidates to fill available seats. One reason may be that they are allowed to cross-file and run on both ballots. But more importantly, the job pays nothing, the hours can be very long if you take the duties seriously, the responsibilities can be very complex and the recognition by those you serve often borders on thankless.

The other reason to remember their names is less flattering. Voters should keep in mind that these people want to oversee the education of more than 2,000 students and a budget that hovers near $40 million a year. Yet they waited until the next-to-last day to submit needed paperwork, entrusting one person to submit for all five, failed to submit a critical part of that paperwork for all five and failed to correct the omission despite having a day to do so.

We stress that this gaffe is not disqualifying. We all make mistakes, sometimes completely avoidable and with substantial consequences. Voters should judge the candidates on all merits. As noted, three have voting records you can pore through by reviewing meeting minutes on the district website, hanoverarea.org. They go back through 2019 (click “district links” and scroll over “board of education”).

But not getting on the primary ballot because you forgot to submit essential paperwork feels a bit like missing a final exam because you forgot to set the alarm clock.

You may deserve a second chance, but you also earn a dose of doubt.

— Times Leader