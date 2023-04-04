🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — Thomas C. Stires, Sr., formerly of Plymouth, passed away Monday, March 21, 2023 at Allied Hospice Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Born Aug. 21, 1945, Thomas was the son of the late Thomas and Gertrude Edwards Stires. He was a graduate of King’s College, and prior to retirement, was an English teacher at G.A.R. Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre.

Funeral services will be private, and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.