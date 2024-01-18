Home Special Sections Homes Books Luzerne Homes: Jan 10 Special SectionsHomes BooksUncategorized Luzerne Homes: Jan 10 By Joseph Soprano - January 18, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre overcast clouds enter location 26.7 ° F 28.3 ° 24.6 ° 62 % 1.3mph 100 % Fri 28 ° Sat 20 ° Sun 25 ° Mon 33 ° Tue 30 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content