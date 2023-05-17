🔊 Listen to this

Incumbent Jim Haggerty won both party nominations Tuesday, defeating Charles “Chaz” Balogh, in District 11-1-05, which is based in Kingston, according to unofficial results.

Haggerty, 57, a Republican from Kingston, was elected judge in 2017, is an attorney and served as Kingston’s mayor for 20 years.

Balogh, a Democrat from Kingston, works as a county detective.

According to unofficial results, Haggerty received 934 votes on the Democratic side and 760 votes on the Republican side. Balogh tallied 516 Democratic votes and 287 Republican votes.

In declaring victory, Haggerty said the voters sent a clear message.

“And my message was that two communities, Kingston and Edwardsville, came together and supported a district court based on fairness, impartiality, integrity and legal competence. This wasn’t about politics — it was about having a professional court.”

Haggerty said his victory was “a decisive win for my campaign and a decisive win for an outstanding district court.”

Balogh said the numbers spoke for themselves.

“By the numbers we’ve seen, it’s fair to say that the voters have spoken and they decided to reelect Judge Haggerty,” Balogh said. “I am proud of the way I ran my campaign — I never had to throw mud and get dirty, unlike my opponent.”

Balogh said Haggerty attempted to keep him away from polling places on Tuesday through legal avenues. Balogh said the Haggerty campaign sent a letter in attempt to intimidate him and keep him from visiting polling places.

“I had to get an attorney to advise me before I felt comfortable to visit polling places,” Balogh said. “I didn’t get to the first polling place until about 10:20 a.m. because I was waiting legal advice.”

Balogh then said he would continue to “work tirelessly for the children of Luzerne County in his role as detective.

“If that’s what voters want, then he will be their magistrate,”Balogh said. “I am proud of the work I do on behalf of children and I will continue to work tirelessly for those children as a detective for Luzerne County.”

