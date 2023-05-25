… and our test cook throws in a son-in-law joke, too

Regular readers may know my mom died April 17 at the age of 98. I don’t want to gloss over the fact that this was my first Mother’s Day without Mary Louise Bayzick Guydish around, but I still got to cook a Mother’s Day meal, for MT’s mom. It was a bit slapdash as our plans for the weekend kept changing; this was a last minute recipe literally pulled off the web hours before dinner.

If I haven’t mentioned it in the past, I find mother-in-law jokes less than funny. Don’t bother trying one around me. I don’t get them, never did, and generally even find them offensive. I have a great second mom, and while I didn’t give it any thought until now, I’m sure being able to cook a meal for Marion and host her at our house went a long way in keeping me from feeling the loss May 14.

Since she didn’t request anything other than mashed potatoes (MT handled that), I opted to make some thin boneless pork chops breaded with a corn flake/corn starch mix that I had tried once before with intent to use for this space. That earlier article didn’t materialize because I apparently did not take a picture of the finished chops before MT & I devoured them (the recipe, from America’s Test Kitchen, will be in next week’s paper).

So I had chops and mashed taters, and figured I’d slice some carrots already in our fridge, steam them and serve with a little butter and a hint of pink sea salt (a Christmas gift years ago). But I still needed a green. Initially I planned to try a creamy asparagus recipe in one of our cook books, but I started feeling a hankering for some green been casserole.

I’ve never made the stuff, and my experience with such dishes — often at buffet-style dinners — has been pretty mixed. So when I went online I found myself quickly skipping the more traditional-sounding recipes. Then I came upon this. The mushrooms and bacon intrigued me.

You can, of course, use canned mushrooms, frozen or canned green beans, and even some pre-packaged bacon pieces to make this a really quick meal, but I went fresh for all three. It’s extra work (and resulted in serving dinner a half-hour later than I originally planned) but I think it’s well worth the work.

In short, this was great. MT and her mom gave high praise, and we all felt it was the best green bean casserole we ever ate. If you do the bacon in the oven (a test kitchen article in January 2022) the clean up is nigh effortless. Two tips: I blanched the fresh green beans in boiling water for a few minutes, just to make sure they would be cooked through; and I used Parmesan cheese, not Romano, because we keep the former around the house.

And for the record, I have no problem with son-in-law jokes. Alas, they seem hard to find. Here’s a mother-in-law joke appropriately adapted. This way, I find it funny,

Son-in-law: “Hi mom, I’m here for a visit!

Mom: “Good, how long are you here for?”

Son-in-law: “I don’t know, as long as you want me to.”

Mom: “You mean you won’t even stay for a cup of tea?”

Dobru chut!

Green Bean Casserole (heb.com)

10½ ounces cream of mushroom soup

10 ounces canned mushrooms, drained

29 ounces green beans, drained

2 tablespoons Romano cheese, grated

3 ounces fully cooked peppered bacon pieces

1 cup french fried onions

Heat oven to 400°.

In a large bowl, gently mix together all ingredients.

Spray a 9 x 9-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

Pour green bean mixture into baking dish and bake for 10 to 15 minutes.

Sprinkle with additional fried onions for garnish.

