“… Your gifts — without exaggeration — are changing lives.”

United Way of Wyoming Valley President/CEO Bill Jones has long had a knack for summing up the tremendous value of the organization, as his comments during Thursday’s annual “Day of Caring” proved.

The numbers for this particular iteration of the event impress: More than 640 volunteers from 52 local businesses worked on 43 community service projects (full disclosure, the Time Leader participates). And that’s a good bit more than the original Day of Caring’s 60 volunteers from nine companies on 13 projects.

With numbers like that it’s a safe bet that over the span of 30 years thousands of volunteers have participated, likely more than 10,000. That’s a tremendous amount of giving. But as staff writer Bill O’Boyle noted in his story Friday, Jones (understandably) doesn’t limit the notion to 30 annual events. For him, the United Way has been caring for 102 years.

“It is who we are and who our community will always be.”

Jones cited the late, great Fred Rogers, noting Pennsylvania actually declared May 23 as a day of kindness in commemoration to the gentle man born in Latrobe, Pa. Why May 23? It’s the 143rd day of the year, and Rogers favored the digits 1-4-3 because each represents the number of letters in the words “I love you.”

“To me, the United Way’s Day of Caring perfectly represents the kindness and the love of community and each other that Mister Rogers, a Presbyterian Minister, encourages each us to have.”

Jones also hit on his favorite theme, working to lift children out of poverty. It’s been the focus of the local United Way for years, through school-based programs like the See to Succeed eye clinic, Reading buddies, The Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Community Navigator, and the Nurse’s Pantry, which helps make sure students don’t miss class because of basic needs.

“In the next 24 hours, will you use soap? How about shampoo? Toothpaste? Deodorant? Chapstick? If you said yes to any of these things, what would happen if you didn’t have them? What if you couldn’t afford them? I am sure it won’t surprise you that there are kids living in poverty throughout the Wyoming Valley that need these things, but they don’t have them. Their families aren’t able to afford them.” The pantry program provides such things. “Ask any school nurse: It’s a game changer.”

With it’s large army of volunteers, the Day of Caring gets a lot done in a short amount of time for area nonprofits, charities and other community-minded organizations. It is a great example of how cooperation and a little community spirit can make the places we live better.

And we think this year’s theme for the event, emblazoned on the shirts of many volunteers, is particularly important in a world of mean-spirited us-vs.-them politics, tribalism and culture wars. It was just two words, but they are too often forgotten or deliberately ignored because so many want to feed anger, fear and discord for personal or party gain.

“Live United.”

A great sentiment to consider, in a place called The United States.