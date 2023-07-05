Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
WEST WYOMING — Brian Paul Smetana, 56, of West Wyoming, died Friday, June 30, 2023. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, Inc., 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. A service will begin at 4 p.m.
