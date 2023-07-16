🔊 Listen to this

It was a week of big news for regional health care.

Geisinger announced expansion plans that will nearly double the size of Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital. Wilkes-Barre General abruptly stopped providing maternity services more than two weeks earlier than a previously announced end date. And state Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, told us the closed First Hospital will re-open under new ownership this October as Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health Hospital.

It’s a lot of change in a short amount of time, but frankly we should be used to it. It seems not that long ago that Blue Cross of Northeast PA, considered a stable presence in the region, became part of the Highmark Health system. We saw a regional medical college created and then taken over by Geisinger, which itself often looks like it is growing by leaps and bounds. Geisinger itself is becoming part of the newly formed Risant, created by California-based health care giant Kaiser Permanente.

We also saw radical changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020, including a big surge in telemedicine options and a bigger need for mental health care providers — a need seriously disrupted when First Hospital closed a year ago. In historic terms, the development of vaccines for the COVID virus was unprecedented, the technology used to achieve it likely to have further impact moving forward.

And we should be prepared for similar tectonic shifts in all aspects of health care, here and nationwide. New drugs and new techniques come at ever faster rates, and the pace will almost certainly change as Artificial Intelligence becomes more powerful, more available and more tailored to the health care field. Staff shortages — the reason given for curbing maternity services at Wilkes-Barre General — are real, the impact potentially serious, and the solutions complex.

All facets of medicine are changing, with many providers switching to a comprehensive care system, trying to integrate the various services a patient may need, reducing the “silo” effect that used to be the norm, with one specialist having no idea of what the other may have said or done for you. This, coupled with a relentless drive to cut costs, has led to the consolidation not only of healthcare services, but of health care insurance and the service it pays for.

So as big as the news was this week, and in recent years, we shouldn’t expect the changes to stop any time soon. But we believe our area has been proven blessed with legislators, health care system leaders and educators responding pretty well to it all. The news about a replacement for the lost services of First Hospital merits some cautious optimism, as does the expansion at Geisinger Wyoming Valley. And all of our institutions of higher learning regularly announce additions and changes to the health care programs that seem well tuned to both the new training needs of providers and the ongoing shortage of staff.

There will be more changes, no doubt, but to use an obvious analogy, we think this region has developed a healthy system that can adapt and remain effective through it all.

– Times Leader