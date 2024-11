🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Margaret B. Margalis, 94, of Wilkes-Barre, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township. Visitation from 9 a.m. until the start of Mass at 10 a.m.