It is hardly news that Luzerne County Children and Youth has had a lot of problems, for quite a few years. Every time it seems one issue is fixed, something else comes up. The most recent egregious case: Joanne Van Saun’s resignation in 2021 as director following criminal charges over failing to investigate child abuse and neglect allegations.

The state Department of Human Services downgraded the agency to a provisional license — sadly, not for the first time. A similar downgrade was imposed in September 2015 and not reversed until April 2017 — perhaps ironically, this happened under Van Saun’s leadership as director, a job she got in March of 2016.

The agency has suffered from chronic staff shortages and morale problems, made worse by the Van Saun charges. In fairness, part of that has long been because the state and county are often unwilling or unable to provide enough money to draw and keep the people needed in this often difficult and emotionally draining work.

But we worry that the agency’s biggest problem stems from the recurring bad news. No matter how many things go right, no matter how many cases are handled compassionately and effectively, history suggests another big failure is waiting in the wings.

A Monday page one story by veteran county reporter Jennifer Learn Andes offered grounds for cautious optimism. It recounted a simple addition to Wilkes-Barre’s weekly Farmers Market: A table with crayons, toys and informational brochures. Representatives from C&Y and its volunteer citizen advisory board sat nearby, ready to talk to anyone who might stop.

“Things at the agency have been improving,” Advisory Board Chairman Joshua Wilder said, “and this was a small first step in getting both the board and the agency out into the community.”

Wilder and others said they are seeing a turnaround at the agency, and gave most of the credit to Katrina Gownley, C&Y administrator since February.

“We made a lot of progress, more rapidly than I thought,” Wilder said, “and Katrina is going a long way to change the agency.”

Gownley was praised for having an open-door policy, for embracing transparency, and for meeting regularly with staff to share information and ideas. Wilder said she also makes sure caseworkers have sufficient time — and administrator help, if needed — to complete paperwork.

Recently appointed Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo has been participating in advisory board meetings, and said there is proof that things are changing for the better in staff numbers: A year ago the agency was short 61 caseworkers. That deficit has been whittled to 41. “That shows me that we’re moving in the right direction, and I think a lot of it has to do with Katrina,” Crocamo said.

Advisory board member Eileen Song also offered a modestly upbeat view. “We’re observing a difference in morale,” she said. “We’re not where we need to be yet, but we’re making a lot of progress.”

For her own part, Gownley expressed a simple, pragmatic approach to her job. “There’s no hiding anything. It’s about being very honest, and open and ethical. … I think that’s how you solve problems — you talk to people. Don’t run away from them or ignore them.”

We praise her early successes, we wish her luck, and we encourage other’s in charge of public service agencies to embrace her philosophy.

– Times Leader