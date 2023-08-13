🔊 Listen to this

If you missed it, your chance to enjoy the Plymouth kielbasa festival is gone, but thanks to a postponement from the originally-scheduled June date you can still enjoy day 2 of RiverFest, our area’s premiere celebration of the mighty (and admittedly muddy) Susquehanna that flows across Luzerne County.

In the annual event designed to show just how valuable and fun the river can be, there are food vendors, displays and live music in Nesbitt Park. But one of the best reasons to show up today (Sunday) from 8 a.m. to around 3 p.m. (if everything goes as planned) is the Dragon Boat races.

These long, sleek crafts sport dragon head decorations on the bow and often have hulls art reminiscent of dragon scales. Two rows of paddlers propel the vessels forward to the beat of a drummer sitting in what can look like a precipitously high perch compared to the rest of the crew, especially since it’s at the narrowest part of the already narrow boat.

And yes, they are not hard to tip over, so if you go to car races to see the crashes and hockey games to catch a fight, here’s a possibility (not very high) of seeing people paddling fiercely to beat their foe suddenly tip over because someone decided to shift weight at a most inopportune time. It’s happened in past races here, including once when Wilkes-Barre’s then-mayor Tom Leighton was in the crew that went into the drink. (There’s no proof the spill was deliberately caused by a disgruntled city employee).

Fear not, Personal Flotation Devices, or life jackets, are mandatory, and help is always at hand for such mishaps — a far cry from the early days of the races in China when, according to one expert, rowers who fell out were left to fend for themselves or drown, their fate seen as the will of the dragon deities.

The RiverFest races frequently include costumed contenders. In the past boats have boasted a bumble bee, lion, beer stein, leprechaun, alligator, horn-helmed Vikings, and even Elvis. There’s was no report upon his coming ashore of anyone saying “Elvis has left the boat.”

Why dragon boats? Well, that’s something you could Google in the lull between races, but you may find some complex and even contradictory lore. A good start might be a Smithsonian magazine article from 2009

A prominent version talks of an ancient Chinese court advisor exiled for perceived disloyalty, a charge proven wrong when his proposal for an alliance would have saved the empire. He drowned himself, and his supporters threw rice in the water to feed his spirit, but the food was always intercepted by a water dragon. To quote the article:

“One of the most important mythical creatures in Chinese mythology, the dragon is the controller of the rain, the river, the sea, and all other kinds of water; symbol of divine power and energy…. In the imperial era it was identified as the symbol of imperial power,” writes Deming An, Ph.D., a professor of folklore at the Institute of Literature, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, in Beijing. …

To ensure a good harvest, southern Chinese would have asked the dragons to watch over their crops, says Jessica Anderson Turner, a Handbook of Chinese Mythology contributor who holds a Ph.D. in folklore from the Indiana University. They would have decorated their boats with ornate dragon carvings, “and the rowing was symbolic of the planting of the rice back in the water,”

So consider a trip to the park, get in touch with the water that made Wyoming Valley a favorite place to settle, and feel free when a race starts to point in surprise and say “Look! There be dragons!”