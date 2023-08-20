🔊 Listen to this

The coronation occurs at 11 a.m. this morning, followed by boundless festivities. There will be live music, all types of food, carnival rides and, of course tomatoes.

Yes, if you read this early enough, there is still plenty of time to enjoy one of Luzerne County’s most iconic events, the Pittston Tomato Festival, but don’t wait too long. This is the final day of the four-day celebration.

As usual, Pittston added more to draw you downtown, including an opening day unveiling of its latest public art, a 12-foot guitar topped, of course, with a red tomato. Artist Scott Nichols admitted this was a bit of a challenge. “It’s been months since I received a text from the mayor asking if I could build a 12-foot-tall guitar. I didn’t know how on earth I could do such a thing.”

The mayor in question, of course, is Michael Lombardo, who dubbed the steal six-stringer “Some Strings Attached.” It wasn’t all he had to boast about this year, the city has a new stage covering, lighting and sound system, thanks in part to contributions from T-Mobile.

The constant additions to the festival, and the city that hosts it, are precisely why the event keeps thriving, with this being it’s 40th iteration.

“I was here for the very first tomato festival, I was on that committee and there was such pride in our very, very first tomato festival.” Parade Grand Marshall Maria Capolarella-Montante said. “I am very humble and proud to be named Grand Marshal of the parade. I told the mayor I’m an old-timer, I belong on the shelf. He said ‘no Maria, we cannot forget the people that came before us.’

“My projects always involved those kinds of things that makes me so proud to look back and make me realize how far we’ve come,” Capolarella-Montante — a former city councilwoman and perpetual community activist — added.

It’s that sort of commitment that makes this festival, and so many throughout Luzerne County, such lasting successes, though of course, as the saying goes, it takes a village. “I’m very grateful that our staff is so tolerant and supportive of this event,” Lombardo said.

So consider making time to stop by and enjoy. It may be the last day, but it’s jam-packed. Along with 30 food vendors, a roughly equal number of merchants will be set up at the lower and middle Tomato Festival lot.

Music will be provided all afternoon and into the evening by Danny Argo, The Music Room, Mere Mortals and Tony’s Wine Cellar Jam, respectively beginning at 1, 2:30, 4:30 and 6:30.

There are kiddie carnival rides in the lot across from the fire hall, and adult rides behind the Pittston Memorial Library.

And while the 12-foot guitar is new, it’s hardly alone. Pittston plenty of eye-catching art that has been installed over the years, enough to keep surprising you as you stroll the festival.

Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn Law Firm is donating 1,000 bicycle helmets through the HKQ Kids program, to be doled out from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And, as mentioned, there’s that coronation, of Little Miss & Mr. Tomato. You can just come to watch the youngsters, ages 2-6, at 11 a.m. While pre-registration ($5) was likely preferred, the Festival organizers allow registration the morning of the contest if you arrive before 10:30 a.m. So if you have a tyke you think could be a contender, come on down!

But even if you are reading this too late to get to that contest, stop by. Pittston makes this festival well worth the trip.