Ever since he was a little kid growing up in New York City, Alahji Robinson has been interested in fashion.

“I’d put on my father’s sneakers, and his dress shoes,” Robinson said. “I love clothes.”

“I always wanted to be well groomed, well presented,” he added, remembering how he picked up a razor at age 7 and tried shaving his smooth face — with painful results. “I learned my lesson,” he said with a laugh.

More recently Robinson, now 30, living in Wilkes-Barre and working as a certified nursing assistant, has had the success of working as a model, walking down runways during the Los Angeles Fashion Week as well as New York Fashion Week.

But it hasn’t been easy. He knows what it’s like to be rejected, because he’s lost out on some gigs because of his size. As one company told him, “we don’t use any models larger than medium.”

At 6 feet and 230 pounds, Robinson might take a large or extra large shirt. He describes himself as “full-figured,” and would like to see the fashion industry embrace more people of all sizes.

“I do represent what people actually look like,” he said.

Robinson’s confidence, which had been low, began to grow when a woman named Lucy Edmonds organized a fashion show in Wilkes-Barre and needed more male models. She invited Robinson to participate and he modeled everything from high fashion suits to African tribal outfits.

“People of every shape and size were in that show,” he said. “I got a standing ovation.”

That made him feel wonderful, and he wanted more people to feel that way. In May he helped organize another fashion show, called Walk by Faith, partnering with the Salvation Army and arranging for 100 percent of the proceeds to benefit The Kirby House.

The Kirby House, located near the Salvation Army Citadel on South Pennsylvania Boulevard, shelters families in need, and Robinson invited men, women and children from those families to take part in the show alongside professional and beginner models.

“I wanted to boost their confidence,” he said, “because they’re probably at a dark point in their lives.”

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, the local chapter of the NAACP and the non-profit organization UNA were all among the sponsors of the event.

The name “Walk By Faith” reflects Robinson’s beliefs. “I feel a personal connection to God,” he said.

“God got me through so much,” he added, listing a serious car accident, a cancer scare, and the death of his beloved father, whom he nursed through his final days.

Robinson recently has been nominated for an award in the “Breakthrough” category of an online “Trailblazer” competition sponsored by the non-profit organization InnaStar. People are invited to vote, in that category and several others, at innastar.org, until Sept. 6. The winners will be honored Oct. 7 at historic Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown.

The local man islooking forward to seeing if he wins. “I’m in the breakthrough category because I’m breaking the traditional norm,” he said. “I’m not the conventional look.”

Robinson also is looking forward to December, when he plans to hold another local fashion show in conjunction with a toy drive.

“I’m looking for models from different backgrounds, different sizes, different religions, different sexual orientations,” he said. “Come one, come all.”

His message for society in general? “It doesn’t matter what you look like. It doesn’t matter where you came from. God made us all unique, and we are perfect in our imperfections.”

Anyone interested in participating in the December fashion show is welcome to reach out to Robinson at [email protected]