🔊 Listen to this

Protecting your property and family justifiably stirs powerful empathy in most of us. Protecting against bullies of any age who may pick on those at a disadvantage physically, emotionally or mentally increases the empathy. On those grounds, the story of Luzerne County Councilman Stephen J. Urban’s run-in with Kingston police surely garnered support from parents and property owners across the county.

But police statements in the affidavit of probable cause accompanying charges against Urban melt empathy away, and the biggest problem isn’t that security video from nearby houses apparently shows Urban chasing an unarmed 12-year-old with a baseball bat — what would have happened if he caught the child?

No, it’s the lying. More emphatically, it’s the bald-faced lying directly to police officers investigating the situation, and the alleged attempt to get a neighbor to facilitate the lie by asking some security camera footage be conveniently deleted.

Yes, Urban remains innocent until proven guilty, but the affidavit paints a very damning portrait, and if the video (with audio) footage police say they saw exists, even staunch Urban supporters should consider exactly what this says about his trustworthiness in any future election.

According to police, officers responded to a call from a woman who claimed someone “pulled a shotgun” and chased her son and friends with a baseball bat. They ID’d Urban as that someone.

Urban insisted he didn’t show any gun to kids playing basketball who had been harassing his family, and that he had come out of the house with a bat, but never left his porch. Asked about possible security video footage from a camera affixed to his house, Urban said there would be none because the camera only actively records from evening to morning.

But, according to police, a neighbor described a very different scene, and provided footage that showed a heated, foul-mouthed exchange between multiple people, though Urban’s porch — and anyone on it — wasn’t fully visible. Urban became visible when he left the porch, the bat raised in a swinging position as he began to run after the 12-year-old.

Other video included a conversation the neighbor had with Urban in which he identified himself as a county councilman and said “You know I did chase them off the porch, so if your camera (inaudible) take it off that’s all I ask, nothing to see you know.”

Interviewed at the police station, Urban admitted leaving his porch when confronted with the video evidence. He then denied twice that he asked a neighbor about video that could implicate him, then admitted he did ask but only because he “wanted to make sure that everything that happened out in the street was recorded” and denied asking that any of it be deleted.

“Only after confronting him and making him believe that there was evidence contrary did he finally admit that he did ask the (witness) if they had a video and agreed that he told them to get rid of it,” the affidavit said.

From the start, Urban handled any perceived threat poorly. He should have gone inside and called the police. It’s true the police response in such situations may not be timely or effective, but calling them creates a record that you tried to go through channels. He also should not have raised a bat, much less chased a 12-year-old, unless he had been physically threatened.

But the lying, if it happened as police say, is egregious, the attempt to have evidence altered unacceptable. If found guilty, it would demonstrate just how thoroughly he disregards the law, the police and public trust. A conviction should prompt his resignation from council, though his past shamelessness in taking a seat illegally on the county election board suggests that won’t happen. In that case, voters should keep his actions in mind if he appears on the ballot in the future.