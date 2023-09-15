🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to the Sordoni Art Gallery of Wilkes University for bringing the works of Wilkes-Barre native Rose O’Neill, creator of the whimsical Kewpies, home. As noted in a Sunday story, O’Neill launched her career by winning a drawing contest sponsored by a Nebraska newspaper. She was 13 at the time. Her talent and innovation helped make her the first female artist to earn $1 million. The Kewpies first worked their way into American hearts in a 1909 cartoon for Ladies Home Journal, and went on to become three-dimensional dolls still cherished by collectors. The exhibit, though, shows a much greater breadth of style, and is well worth a visit for more than the cherubic little tykes with the big eyes.

Coal by the truck load to the Lackawanna County man who, according to State Police, decided to opened fire from one moving vehicle into another on Interstate 81. The cause for such an incredibly reckless act? Police say the man who pulled the trigger believed the person in the other car was having an affair with his wife. It’s bad enough that a gun was his option for dealing with any such problem, but shooting while racing down the Interstate compounds the danger by putting every driver nearby at great risk of a major, high-speed accident. Fortunately, no one in the target vehicle was hit by a bullet, though they did suffer injuries from shattered glass.

Diamonds — a string of them, in fact — to multiple events this week that paint a fine picture of all the good we can find in our region: Abide Coffeehouse held a “Back to the Grind” Fall Festival on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square. The Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church in Plymouth is preparing for its 125th anniversary, a testament to determination and resilience of the modest parish. Luzerne County Community College held a touching ceremony on Sept. 11 remembering the horrific terrorist attacks 22 years ago. The Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA held the annual John A. McCole & Connie Umphred Charity Golf Classic. Several score of young dancers got a chance to try out for the NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet coming to the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre Dec. 4. The United Way of Wyoming Valley launched its annual campaign with a reception at Mohegan Pennsylvania. MamaBird and Food Dignity organizations helped families facing food insecurity with a distribution event at The Lands at Hillside Farms. All told, it’s a heartwarming tapestry of kindness and community service that should make us all proud.

Coal to a story in Thursday’s paper that should send chills down the spine. A Forty Fort couple was arrested on charges they withheld food from a 13-year-old boy forced to sleep with no bed or pillow on the floors of the basement or attic. According to the criminal complaint, child caseworkers investigating a report about a missing foster child were told by the man that the boy had gone to live with family in Georgia, but police in the Peach State checked the address where the boy was supposed to be and did not find him. We’ll spare you the rest of the grim details here, other than to note that other foster children were taken from the same home. It is, bluntly, a story of true inhumanity.