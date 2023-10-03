🔊 Listen to this

We’ve used this space often to raise concerns about what frequently seems like a “please everyone” approach to the use of Local Share Account grants from the state’s legalized gambling proceeds. We rarely pick on individual grant decisions, but more broadly wonder if the millions could have had a greater impact over the years if they had been targeted to fewer, larger projects. Too often if feels like just enough money goes to just enough projects to make everyone glad they got some but unsatisfied at the amounts.

Yet when it comes to Wilkes-Barre City Council’s decision to give $300,000 of its latest LSA share to the group working to preserve and restore the city’s iconic Irem Temple, we think this was a very good use of the funds.

For starters, it’s just what the groups behind the restoration asked for. Sure, they need more money — a total of $10.5 million by one estimate, staff writer Bill O’Boyle wrote — but they seem to be having considerable success piecing together most of that through a variety of sources.

This money, according to Irem Temple Restoration Committee officers Ken Okrepskie and Dale Parmenteri, will be used to install an elevator and new windows.

We could nitpick about the need for an elevator at this stage, thought it’s a small quibble considering it will be required at some point. There can be no argument regarding the importance of new windows, though. The group is already using $500,000 from Luzerne County through the federal American Rescue Plan Act to do essential work on the roof. Few would argue the single most important part of preservation in any historic building is to make sure the interior is fully sealed from the weather. Water infiltration has a nasty habit, over time, of turning a perfectly salvageable structure into a ruin.

As Councilman Tony Brooks, long a champion of historic preservation, accurately put it, “This building is important to the history of our region. It is a one-of-a-kind architectural structure. It’s the only one of its kind anywhere.”

We agree, and have agreed for many years. Wilkes-Barre in particular and Luzerne County in general have lost a lot of important historical buildings. Some lacked architectural distinction and may not be particularly missed as far as visuals are concerned (the Sterling Hotel mattered more for its historical significance, frankly, than its facade).

But that’s simply not the case here. The Irem Temple really is a stand out in all of Wyoming Valley and even all of the county. The dome, the many Moorish Revival architectural flourishes, and the four tall minarets combined to make it truly unique in our region, if not in the entire state. Failure to preserve and re-purpose it will reflect very poorly on us all.

So kudos to council for meeting this latest request, and here’s hoping the restoration committee’s other funding sources come through. We do, however, have one other humble suggestion, an old one at that.

Can you please find a few bucks in the grant to remove the trees growing out of the brick exterior? Nothing good can come of letting something so obvious persist. Bricks appear to be ever-so-slowly pushed out of place as these little plants get bigger. We would hope the expense of removing them, and sealing/repairing the masonry, would be modest in the scheme things.

Better yet, maybe a company that specializes in such work can get some good will — and free publicity — offering to do the work at no charge.

“A Tree Grows in the Irem Temple Bricks” does not strike us as an inspirational story.