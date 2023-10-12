Massachusetts vs. Penn State Prediction and Odds – Week 7 Preview

Get ready for an exciting college football matchup between the Massachusetts Minutemen and the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 14, 2023. The game will take place at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania, and will be a part of Penn State’s Homecoming week celebrations.

As the two teams prepare to take the field, fans can expect a thrilling game of college football with plenty of excitement and drama. Will Penn State continue their undefeated streak, or will Massachusetts pull off an upset? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: this game is not to be missed!

But that’s not all. TLsportsbetting.com has teamed up with Dimers.com to provide you with industry-leading Massachusetts vs. Penn State predictions, betting odds, and game-day analysis, giving you a chance to get in on the action yourself (detailed below).

Massachusetts vs. Penn State Odds

Spread: Penn State -43 (-110), Massachusetts +43 (-110)

Moneyline: Penn State -4500, Massachusetts +1600

Total: Over/Under 56.5 (-110/-110)

Massachusetts vs. Penn State: Who will win?

Leveraging sophisticated computational capabilities and data analytics, Dimers.com has conducted 10,000 simulations of the upcoming Massachusetts vs. Penn State matchup.

Dimers’ predictive analysis gives Penn State a 100% chance of earning the ‘W’ and defeating Massachusetts.

According to Dimers.com, the predicted final score for Massachusetts vs. Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday has Penn State winning 48-6.

Let’s Break Down the Best Plays

Penn State is a -43 favorite over Massachusetts, with the most favorable odds of -110 available at PointsBet.

For those backing the underdog, Massachusetts (+43), PointsBet presents the best odds at -110 for them to cover the spread.

For the moneyline, FanDuel Sportsbook leads with odds for Penn State at -4500. This implies a stake of $4,500 could net a $100 win, culminating in a $4,600 payout should they secure victory.

Conversely, FanDuel Sportsbook offers the top moneyline odds for Massachusetts at +1600, suggesting a $100 wager can yield a $1,600 profit, leading to a total return of $1,700 if they emerge victorious.

FanDuel Sportsbook has determined the Over/Under at 56.5, offering the leading odds for both the Over and Under at -110.

Massachusetts vs. Penn State: Game Analysis

What to Expect From Penn State

Taking place during Penn State’s Homecoming week celebrations, fans are set to go wild as Penn takes the field, hyping up the Nittany Lions. Penn State is currently undefeated with a 5-0 record, while Massachusetts is coming in with a 2-3 record.

The Nittany Lions are building an offense to win the Big Ten, and they have been successful so far, leading the conference in scoring offense with 40.5 points per game. With a strong supporting offensive line and dynamic runners, Penn State’s offense has the potential to put up big numbers against Massachusetts.

What to Expect From Massachusetts

Massachusetts is currently 1-6 overall and has lost six straight games after a season-opening win over New Mexico State, and has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, averaging 22.6 points per game on offense and allowing 38.2 points per game on defense.



Massachusetts’ offense is led by quarterback Tyler Lytle, who has thrown for 1,174 yards and 8 touchdowns so far this season while the defense has struggled to stop opponents’ running game, allowing an average of 226.2 rushing yards per game.

Overall, Massachusetts will likely look to play a balanced game and limit mistakes against a tough Penn State team. They will need to improve on both sides of the ball if they hope to pull off an upset against the Nittany Lions.



As the two teams prepare to face off, fans can expect a competitive game of college football with plenty of excitement and drama. While Penn State is favored to win, Massachusetts will look to take advantage of this opportunity to showcase their skills on a national stage and pull off an upset against a top-tier opponent.

Best Bets: Massachusetts vs. Penn State

Dimers’ Best Bets are derived from intricate simulations fused with expert gambling knowledge, ensuring optimal betting strategies designed to give you a greater chance of scoring a touchdown with each bet.

Massachusetts vs. Penn State 2023: When and where to watch

Saturday’s action between Penn State and Massachusetts in College Football at Beaver Stadium is scheduled to commence at 3:30PM ET.

Who: Massachusetts vs. Penn State

Date: Saturday October 14, 2023

Time: 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT

Venue: Beaver Stadium

