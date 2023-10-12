Southern California vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Odds – Week 7 Preview

Get ready for an exciting matchup between the Southern California Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on October 14, 2023. This game is a continuation of a storied rivalry that began in 1926 and has seen some of the greatest moments in college football history.

Overall, this game is expected to be a close and exciting matchup between two talented teams. Notre Dame is favored to win, but USC has a history of performing well against their rival. Fans can expect to see a hard-fought battle on the field as both teams look to come out on top.

With USC’s recent move to the Big Ten, this game takes on even greater significance as both teams look to make a statement. Today we’ll take a closer look at this rivalry, the contrasting styles of these two CFB programs, and what this game means for both teams.

Helping you get in on the action, TLsportsbetting.com has teamed up with Dimers.com to provide you with Southern California vs. Notre Dame predictions and betting odds (detailed below) to help you get in on the action with Pennsylvania’s leading sportsbooks.

Southern California vs. Notre Dame Odds

Spread : Notre Dame -2.5 (-110), Southern California +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline : Notre Dame -128, Southern California +115

Total : Over/Under 61.5 (-110/-110)

Dimers.com‘s predicted final score for Southern California vs. Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday has Notre Dame prevailing 32-27.

Southern California vs. Notre Dame: Who Will Win?

Utilizing innovative machine learning and data analysis, Dimers.com has run simulations of the Southern California vs. Notre Dame matchup 10,000 times.

The result of this industry-leading predictive analysis gives Notre Dame a 62% probability of triumphing over Southern California.

Let’s Break Down the Best Plays

Notre Dame stands as a -2.5 favorite against Southern California, with the most favorable odds of -110 currently found at PointsBet.

If you’re backing the underdog, Southern California (+2.5), DraftKings Sportsbook offers the top odds at -105 for them to cover the spread.

On the moneyline, FanDuel Sportsbook leads with odds for Notre Dame at -128, implying a stake of $128 could yield a $100 win, totaling a $228 payout if they clinch victory.

Conversely, the best moneyline odds for Southern California stand at +115 at PointsBet, suggesting a $100 bet can result in a $115 profit, amassing a payout of $215 if they triumph.

FanDuel Sportsbook has set the Over/Under at 61.5, providing the top odds for both the Over and Under at -110.

Southern California vs. Notre Dame: Game Analysis

What to Expect From Notre Dame

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are favored to win the upcoming game against the USC Trojans, but USC has a history of performing well against their rival. Early predictions give Notre Dame a projected 62% chance of winning the game, compared to USC’s 38.2% chance.

The Fighting Irish will look to get back on track after suffering a 33-20 loss at Louisville on Saturday night, its 2nd loss in 3 games, sandwiching a 21-14 win at Duke on Sept. 30. To do this, they will no doubt lean on their strong defense for support against USC’s high-powered offense.

What to Expect From Southern California

USC is known for its high-powered offense, capable of putting a lot of pressure on Notre Dame, with an average of 43 total points per game. They are also stingy with giving up the ball, with only 1 lost fumble and 3 interceptions through twelve weeks of play

However, USC’s defense has been more susceptible to opponents’ passing attack, with the team narrowly escaping with a 43-41 win in triple overtime against Arizona on Saturday, failing to cover for a third straight game.

Putting it All Together

Overall, we expect Notre Dame to rely on their strong defense and balanced offense, while USC will likely look to continue its high-powered offense and limit turnovers. The game is expected to be a close and exciting matchup between two talented teams, with Notre Dame having a slight advantage in the early predictions and odds.

Best Bets: Southern California vs. Notre Dame

Dimers’ Best Bets are the result of sophisticated simulations combined with unparalleled gambling acumen. By harnessing both advanced predictive technologies and deep-rooted expertise in sports betting, Dimers aims to provide bettors with insights that are both reliable and actionable.

Southern California vs. Notre Dame: When and where to watch

Saturday’s matchup between Notre Dame and Southern California in College Football at Notre Dame Stadium is scheduled to start at 7:30PM ET.

Who: Southern California vs. Notre Dame

Date: Saturday October 14, 2023

Time: 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

