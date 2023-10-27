PTPA presents ‘Carrie: The Musical’

Tommy and Sue try to make things right for Carrie, but things don’t work out the way they had planned.

Carrie (Jadyn Culp) gets a hug from her mother, Margaret (Holly Pambianco) in a scene from ‘Carrie: The Musical,’ which PTPA will present Oct. 27 through Nov. 5 in Hazleton.

Just in time for Halloween, PTPA will present ‘Carrie: The Musical” at the JJ Ferrara Center in Hazleton.

Ask a group of teens if they know people who have been bullied, and they’re bound to say yes.

So, what are some reasons kids become targets?

“They could dress differently,” said Corra Severa, 17, a senior at Hazleton Area’s STEM Academy.

“They could be part of the LGBTQ community,” 16-year-old Emily Brekke from Berwick Area suggested.

“It could be anything,” Corra said firmly.

“Nobody deserves to be treated the way Carrie is treated,” said 17-year-old Stella Byrne, a student at Hazleton Area’s Arts & Humanities Academy.

If you need an introduction to “Carrie,” who was created by author Stephen King, she’s the title character in a stage musical that the Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts will present this weekend at the JJ Ferrara Center in Hazleton.

In the show Corra, Emily and Stella respectively portray Norma, Frieda, and Sue — classmates who fall in line behind a mean girl named Chris and torment shy, insecure Carrie, who is especially vulnerable on the day she gets her period for the first time and thinks she’s bleeding to death.

Sue feels remorseful for her role in the teasing and tries to make things up to Carrie by persuading her own boyfriend, Tommy, to escort the shy outcast to the prom.

“Oh, I think Sue really would have enjoyed the prom,” Stella said. “But she made this sacrifice, like an even trade.”

But just as Tommy does what his girlfriend, Sue, wants, a boy named Billy does what his girlfriend wants. His girlfriend is that spiteful Chris, whose own misbehavior has resulted in her being banned from the prom. She has Billy kill a pig and collect its blood — and you all know what’s going to happen.

“We have a lot of interesting special effects,” director Josh Plesce said, admitting there will be a lot to clean up after every show — perhaps more than just a bucket of “blood.”

“Carrie’s powers are telekinetic,” he said, “so things will be flying around.”

After Chris and Billy spring their gory prank on Carrie, their victim exacts a terrible revenge — on the entire school, with the exception of Sue.

“I think when she felt that total power, she couldn’t stop herself,” said 18-year-old Jadyn Culp, explaining why Carrie didn’t spare the teacher Ms. Gardner, who tried to be kind to her, and Tommy, who also tried to be kind.

“I think she felt betrayed by Tommy,” Jadyn said. “It wasn’t clarified for her that he had nothing to do with (the prank).”

Jadyn, who is a freshman studying early childhood education at Bloomsburg University, has the role of Carrie and sees her as someone “who just doesn’t fit in.”

Holly Pambianco, who plays Carrie’s mother, Margaret, believes the older woman’s religious extremism has contributed to Carrie’s problems. “I’m sure there’s a deeper trauma in Margaret’s history that made her the way she is,” Holly said. “But I think she loves Carrie too much and that comes out in an overprotective, controlling way.”

Emily Babula, who plays mean girl Chris, calls the character “the meanest person I ever met, even though she’s not real,” and surmises the reason for her meanness is that Chris grew up spoiled, with “so much privilege and no consequences.”

As for Corra Severa and Emily Brekke, who play two of Chris’ followers, they believe their characters’ own insecurities lead them to gang up on Carrie.

“I think they’re afraid Chris will turn against them, if they don’t do what she wants.,” Corra said. “They think ‘Look what she (Chris) did to Carrie? What could she do to me?”

Show times are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 27 through Nov. 5, at the JJ Ferrara Center, 212 West Broad St., Hazleton. Tickets are available at ptpashows.org/.