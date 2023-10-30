🔊 Listen to this

It’s easy to love Halloween, from the smiles of kids in costume to the candy sugar rush to the clever decorations and beyond.

While there have been plenty of family-friendly Halloween movies and TV specials over the decades, “It’s the great pumpkin, Charlie Brown” remains a favorite among many. And if you want to get genuinely frightened without any real risk, as they say during another holiday time, ‘tis the season for horror and suspense both on the screen and in the many haunted house offerings in the region.

There is, sadly, one truly dark and dangerous part of Halloween, and we’re not talking about razor blades or poison in candy handed out to tykes. Treat tampering seems to have become largely an urban myth — though it is always a good idea to know where your kids go to trick or treat, and to check their candy once they return (just don’t use that as pretext to take some for yourself without asking).

No, the real danger of Halloween is car accidents involving children. Anywhere you look, the numbers should frighten you into a little extra precaution, both as a parent and as a driver.

One study of data from 1990 to 2010 by Sperling’s Best Places (bestplaces.net) looked at records for children 0-18 on Oct. 31. It found found 150 child pedestrian fatalities occurred on Halloween over the 21-year span, averaging 5.5 fatalities each year. That’s more than double the average of 2.6 fatalities per year for other days. Over 60% of the accidents occurred from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and over 70% occurred away from an intersection or cross-walk (middle of the block, in other words.)

A 2018 study cited last year in a USA Today article found the risk of kids ages 4-8 being killed in a vehicle/pedestrian collision is 10 times higher on Halloween than any other day. The same article used National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA data to show that, from 2011 to 202, more child pedestrians were killed in motor vehicles on Halloween than on any other day.

And the Florida Law Group (it’s a bit depressing how many law firms come up in a Google search for Halloween statistics) noted that NHTSA data shows Halloween is more dangerous when it falls on a weekend, and 44% of all crashes resulting in a fatality on Halloween night involve a drunk driver. Drunk driver accidents are three times more likely on Oct. 31 than on New Year’s Eave.

We don’t cite all these numbers to scare people into keeping kids at home. But they clearly should encourage parents to practice some common-sense safety with kids heading out for the goodies: Stay with them, make sure they are visible and can see clearly in their costumes, make sure costumes don’t have tripping hazards, stuff like that.

It’s at least as important, and arguably more so, for adults going to parties or just getting behind the wheel on Halloween evening to remember there are a lot of youngsters out there, and to behave accordingly. Have a designated driver or order a ride home, stay within or under the speed limits, especially in residential neighborhoods, and obey the rules. Seriously. What’s so hard about coming to a complete stop at stop signs and red lights — including when turning right on red (a “rolling stop” is an oxymoron).

Being extra cautious when driving on Halloween is more than common sense, it’s an easy way to save young lives — and prevent the mistake of hitting a child haunting you for the rest of yours.

– Times Leader