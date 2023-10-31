🔊 Listen to this

‘Tis’ the night of witches, superheroes, ninjas, princesses, mad scientists, dinosaurs and more, a time when little boos and ghouls trade smiles for sweets in celebration of …

Well, actually, the original celebration was the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain (pronounced sow-in), according to history.com. Back in that day, people lit fires and wore costumes to ward off ghosts as the summer ended and dread winter began, a season often associated with human death.

The Halloween origin story goes quite a bit deeper. The Celts deemed Nov. 1 as the start of a new year, and believed that on the night before each new year “the boundary between the worlds of the living and the dead became blurred,” with ghosts returning to cause trouble, damage crops and — somehow — make it easier for Druids (Celtic priests) to predict the future.

Then the Romans conquered, and merged two of their own festivals with Samhain: “Feralia, a day in late October when the Romans traditionally commemorated the passing of the dead,” and a day honoring Pomona, the Roman goddess of fruit and trees, symbolized by an apple (thus, some suspect, bobbing for apples became a Halloween thing).

Enter Christianity and the Catholic popes, one of whom dedicated the Pantheon in Rome (a remarkable building still standing and well worth stepping into) in honor of all Christian martyrs, establishing the feast of All Martyrs Day in May. A later pope expanded the observance to include all saints and moved it to Nov. 1, now “All Saints Day,” aka “All hallows,” which in turn made the night before “All Hallows Eve(ning).” Thus we have Halloween, the nation’s biggest non-holiday holiday.

Once the costuming and trick or treating became mostly a kid thing in this country, much of the historic gloom and doom of ghost visits faded in favor of fun and smiles.

Well, there are a few older celebrants who overdo the “trick” part instead of enjoying the “treat.” And as noted in Monday’s editorial, it’s an important day for extra safety on the roads, to make sure no celebration turns into tragedy.

But, c’mon. Kids in costumes getting candy! What’s not to love?

And lately our favorite part of Halloween around here isn’t the history, as fascinating as it can be. It’s the growth and success of family-friendly gatherings, the “trunk or treat” events held by different churches and organizations, the school costume parties and parades for youngsters, and , the relatively new annual trick or treat on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square, held Sunday despite the chill and rain.

The city, the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association and Diamond City Partnership team together to make a crowd-pleasing trick or treat trail that, this year, wrapped halfway around the Square and down South Main. The city even closed off South Main from Northampton to the Square to accommodate all participants safely.

Each year the event seems to lure bigger and bigger crowds. The rain this year may have put a dent in both the number of vendors participating and the number of families showing up — though you couldn’t tell that from the success the United Way of Wyoming Valley had in giving away something close to 700 art kits.

Which shows how this centuries-old tradition keeps changing. Sure there was candy, but there were art supplies, books, and plenty of agencies not just giving out treats but letting families know what resources are available for them. The goal isn’t just to give the kids a happy Halloween this year, but for many years to come.

– Times Leader