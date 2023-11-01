🔊 Listen to this

The Greater Honesdale Partnership invites you to come to “Winter Wonderland.” Kick off the event on Friday with seasonal fun and the annual Santa Parade, followed by the tree lighting in Central Park. Small businesses will also host events for shoppers to enjoy as they browse and buy. Historic Honesdale offers up its famous holiday hospitality during their yearly tradition. The festive spirit continues on Saturday, with great shopping at local stores.

Date: November 24-November 26

Location: Downtown Honesdale