Join The Stourbridge Line for a scenic trip along the Lackawaxen River while enjoying an amazing dinner catered by Sidel’s Restaurant. This three-course dinner including salad, entree, starch and dessert. Dining car has tables of two or four, please note if you book less than a party of four, you may be seated with other guests. This is a BYOB event. Please let us know if you are bringing wine or beer. Visit website for menu choices. Dinner Trains take place on November 5 and 19.

Date: November 5 & November 19

Location: The Stourbridge Line (Honesdale)