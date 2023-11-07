🔊 Listen to this

The political attack ads have vied with Medicare Advantage commercials and mailers for “most irritating” title for months. Big money PACS have poked deep into Luzerne County politics. They’ve had their say, today you have yours.

If you are of age and registered to vote, do so. Don’t let the “off year” label throw you off, these are the elections that determine who handles the day-to-day decisions that directly impact you. Luzerne County Council, school boards, municipal officials.

The cliche “where the rubber meets the road” fits. Powers that be in Harrisburg and Washington may have considerable sway in how much money and resources local politicians get to do their jobs, but most of the people on today’s ballot are the ones who actually decide how the money gets spent to help (or not help) you —including which roads are paved or patched.

Some of them have records of time in elected office. Consider that when you see an incumbent on the ballot. Don’t just look at the party, look at their actions. Did their priorities match yours?

Some have names you know, but please don’t just vote for a name. Vote for the person.

Some have been smeared beyond recognition in TV ads, then countered with ads claiming all the accusations are false. Consider doing a bit of quick online research before heading to the poles. This may be particularly important in races for state judges, where the ads got unusually ugly. The Pennsylvania Bar Association pabar.org rates candidates.

And while the Times Leader generally stopped endorsing candidates years ago, other news outlets still take the time to review and recommend. If there’s one you generally trust, stop by their website and see what they decided. The Philadelphia Inquirer could be one example when it comes to evaluating the candidates for the few state offices on the ballot, though unlike our website, they have a pay wall for some content.

Or just start with the basics. If you’re not sure where you should vote or who’s on your ballot, you can get basic information from the Luzerne County Election Bureau website, luzernecounty.org.

And please don’t let past election system problems, real or made up, sway you to skip the civic responsibility of voting. Yes, we had a problem with paper in one election, and that was real and inexcusable. No, there is no evidence votes are being changed or controlled by outside entities.

Every vote counts, pure and simple, and everyone who can vote should. It is an incomplete democracy at best when a relatively small group of eligible voters decide the outcome for all.

We leave you with a few quotes compiled by jesuitresource.org on the importance of voting:

“Democracy is the only system that persists in asking the powers that be whether they are the powers that ought to be.” — Sydney J. Harris

“Voting is the expression of our commitment to ourselves, one another, this country and this world.” — Sharon Salzberg

“Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters.” — Abraham Lincoln

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” — Martin Luther King, Jr

And a this one from Thomas Jefferson, particularly apropos in “off year” elections:

“We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.”

– Times Leader