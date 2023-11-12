🔊 Listen to this

Parades divert and generally delight us. The variety of sights, the different expressions of participants and spectators, the Doppler-shifting music as a band approaches, passes and drifts into the distance, another band with a different tune repeating the effect.

Maybe some motorcycles, maybe some funny cars, maybe a mummer or two. A few clowns, one smiling, one looking sad as he tramps along in tattered clothes clutching a worn-out old suitcase. A vendor pulling a shopping cart crammed with inflated dolphins,dinosaurs, dogs and superheroes. An array of off-road rigs, vintage autos and emergency service vehicles. Depending on the time of year, something distinctly seasonal.

All of it not only celebrates the cause and entertains the crowd, it fosters community spirit, creating a reason to leave the hi-res screens and Dolby ear buds behind and share a meaningful touchstone among friends and strangers alike.

Veterans Day parades boast the added dose of patriotism, pride and — above all — gratitude. For the parade that marches from Kingston Corners to Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square, the sight of armored vehicles and scores of soldiers from different branches marching in step evokes a sense of security as well as a tear for their bravery and risk.

And we share these feelings with others through the ages: The uniforms change, the weapons grow more deadly, the battlegrounds shift, but the value of those in uniform remains constant, from the Continental Army in the Revolutionary war to the military personnel currently stationed near hot spots — and danger — as real wars rage among allies. In any era they are people of duty and commitment to protect others.

Parades also distract, so much so at times we can miss a piece of Americana passing by. Yes, we easily notice the uniforms, the vintage vehicles, the clowns and bands. But how often do we nearly overlook the small groups. The little girl sporting coveralls and wings on her back as she tosses candies to fellow tykes, the eyes and nose of a small boy barely able to see over the bunting-draped side of a truck as he waves, or the blue-clad cub scout carrying a large American flag twice his height, the oversized holster too big to truly secure around his torso, one shoulder strap periodically sliding down his arm.

The flag pole waivers and tilts but never falls. The young arms controlling it don’t look much thicker than the stout wooden staff in his palms. An adult stays close with a hand repeatedly reaching out to catch it, but rarely has to.

What keeps that flag up as the wind decides to unfurl the stars and stripes like a giant sail? Determination? Willpower? Fear of public failure? Pride in the accomplishment? Luck?

If you are religious, perhaps it is the hand of God. If you’re mystic, perhaps ancestral spirits. If you’re medical, maybe a jolt of adrenaline. If you’re pragmatic, maybe someone arranged just enough practice to assure he’d get to the review stand.

Or maybe the how doesn’t matter. Maybe we take such moments at a symbolic level. This young man walks free in a troubled world and gets to hold this tall emblem of the globe’s Democratic bulwark because of men and women who serve now and served through the ages. There’s no room in that explanation for political bickering, posturing or petty accusations.

He keeps that flag upright thanks to the support of millions of veterans serving for two and a half centuries. They are the ones who make it possible for him to hold it so high.