🔊 Listen to this

It’s Giving Tuesday, a wonderful notion with odd timing.

For many of us, “giving” is all part of the season, from giving thanks (and a big meal) last week to giving gifts for Christmas and other celebrations as December unfolds. Yet we are asked to step back from the holiday hubbub and donate to charities we believe in — which, truth be told, should be a year-round thing.

The website givingtuesday.org FAQ explains this is “a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world.” Which — aside from the redundancy of saying a “global” movement is “around the world” — begs the question: “Radical generosity?” Fear not there’s a definition for that too.

“Giving Tuesday recognizes that we each can drive an enormous amount of positive change by rooting our everyday actions, decisions and behavior in radical generosity—the concept that the suffering of others should be as intolerable to us as our own suffering. Radical generosity invites people in to give what they can to create systemic change.”

OK, we admit, that jargon doesn’t work well in selling such a worthy idea.

At it’s simplest, this is one day that can be both culmination and catalyst of year-long generosity. It highlights the value of giving wisely, to a cause you believe in, in whatever way you are most able.

Giving doesn’t have to be money, that’s just the easiest way. It can be gifts to Toys for Tots, canned goods to you’re local food pantry, a few spare dollars to those wonderful Salvation Army bell ringers on your way out the store, or volunteering time and talent to any of many area nonprofits.

You can give online, by mail, over the phone, at the office of a local charity or (often) at your neighborhood church or school. It’s genuinely easier now to support the cause dearest to you than ever before.

Consider sitting down with a pen and paper (or a computer and word processing program) to write a list of causes that matter to you. Maybe take a few minutes to evaluate whether you can afford to donate money from your family budget, and how much. Perhaps it’s time to sign up for one of those monthly payment plans some charities recommend, or work out a full-year of giving what you can each month to several causes you believe in. If time is your contribution, work out a calendar to assure you’re available to the group(s) of your choice on a regular basis.

And if you aren’t sure which charities are legit, or which are most effective with your donations, check them out through websites like charitynavigator.org, charitywatch.org, or guidestar.org.

Giving Tuesday can be — and should be — much more than a one-time donation. It’s even more than weekly or monthly donations. It is giving with a purpose: Supporting causes that improve the world we live in, including your own little corner of it. It is about bolstering all the things that make society work.

And in turn, it becomes a glue that builds community.

– Times Leader